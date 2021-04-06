The Masiello Group APPOINTS Timothy C. Coughlin as General Counsel

BEDFORD, N.H., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Masiello Group, Ltd., Northern New England's leading independently owned real estate and home services company, announced today that Timothy C. Coughlin had joined the company as General Counsel. In this role, Coughlin will lead the company's legal, compliance, and ethics functions, reporting to Chris Masiello, President, and CEO.

Coughlin joins The Masiello Group after leaving Coughlin, Rainboth, Murphy, and Lown, the law practice he founded in 1993 in Portsmouth. His practice included handling various legal matters involving business litigation, real estate, title insurance disputes, and employment and family law matters.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim to our team. We have a long-standing relationship with Tim and his firm, and having him join our team adds extensive experience, judgment, and intellect to The Masiello Group. Tim will be an integral part of our future growth." said Masiello.

Coughlin also commented, "I am honored to retire from the firm I founded over 25 years ago to become General Counsel to The Masiello Group, my most cherished client over the past several years. I look forward to working with Chris and the rest of the Masiello team to support the company's continued success and commitment to excellence and integrity in the real estate industry."

About The Masiello Group, Ltd.

For more than 52 years, The Masiello Group has been the region's leader in all matters relating to real estate. With headquarters in Bedford, NH, The Masiello Group is the only real estate company in northern New England to offer complimentary home services, including mortgage, title, home warranty, homeowner insurance, and relocation services. Visit www.masiello.com to learn more.

