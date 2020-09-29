The Massive Holiday Shopping Season Draws Near and Preparation is Key to Success

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Urtasker knows that with less than 60 days until black Friday, the time for preparation to truly thrive during the 2020 holiday shopping season will soon eclipse. COVID-19 has changed the face of so many consumer habits and holiday shopping is slated to be one of them.

Salesforce.com shared sobering predictions regarding this year's holiday shopping habits. With consumers less prone to shop on the ground, e-commerce penetration is predicted to transact at up to 30% of total global sales. Beyond the surge in e-commerce sales, thanks to a shift in the deployment of Amazon's Prime Day, which typically occurs in July, holiday demand is likely to ignite earlier than normal. Prime Day was first moved to September, and now is set for Oct. 13 and 14. With the Prime Day event encroaching so closely on Cyber week, the race to buy will be on and heat up before the traditional Black Friday kickoff.

While the demand for convenient, e-commerce transactions have been rising over the past several years, the shift in consumer habits is likely to fuel and benefit online retailers. However, preparation is always prudent, and to optimize the potential for critical market share and increased revenues, preparation may indeed be the epicenter of success during the 2020 holiday season.

The help online businesses thrive and to steward them with innovative and actionable strategies that deliver greater return on investment, Urtasker.com is now offering a free in-depth consultation with their seasoned marketing experts. There is no obligation, nor any fee, associated with this service, but rather, a sincere desire to help businesses thrive.

When asked about the free consultation, Omer Riaz, CEO of Urtasker.com, had this to say; "We have always supported businesses to help them realize their full growth and transactional opportunities. COVID-19 has put a strain on many businesses, and we simply wish to do our part in helping to fortify revenues to avoid financial hardship for these entrepreneurs. Whether they have their own e-commerce website, transact on Amazon or Walmart online, we are there to help, and our free consultation will provide guidance and a foundation to this growth."

Urtasker is known for impactful Amazon listing optimization services, however, the full-service agency is a one-stop marketing agency that can manage full marketing ecosystems for companies in a large variety of verticals.

With CNBC reporting a record holiday shopping season in 2019, with 2020 slated to potentially outpace this as consumers look online for their shopping convenience, it is imperative that businesses harness the full breadth of preparation and strategy to maximize their success.

