The Master Lock Company Debuts Group Lock Box With Wall Mounting Bracket At ASSE Safety 2018

The safety experts at The Master Lock Company understand lockout-related injuries are preventable and have been at the front line of bringing to market research-driven, innovative safety products and services grounded in pioneering thought-leadership to keep workers safe. Recently, Todd Grover, The Master Lock Company's Global Senior Manager of Applied Safety Solutions, served as a committee member of ANSI Z10 Safety Management Standard and the newly released ISO 45001 Global Safety and Health Standard, which provide the framework for organizations to develop and integrate safety programs into existing business management systems.

"Safety experts believe 30 percent of companies have no lockout strategy in place, despite LOTO violations ranking in OHSA's top five most frequently cited standards since 2014," said Grover. "Many organizations view safety compliance as a cost center that works against profitability but that's an incorrect belief."

Grover will present how safety leaders can make the business case for safety management systems, drive efficiency and productivity at the ASSE Safety 2018 breakout session "How Safety Management Systems can be Integrated into Profit Driven Workplaces" on June 4 from 1-2 p.m.

At the show, The Master Lock Company is featuring new and recently introduced safety solutions, including:

New Group Lock Box with Wall Mounting Bracket – With design features driven by feedback from safety leaders and supervisors, the new lock box fulfills unmet group lockout needs through its wall mounting bracket and locking mechanism, which provide facilities with greater control over the movement and placement of the lock boxes. The Group Lock Box with Wall Mounting Bracket is constructed with 430-grade stainless steel with heavy-duty powder coating to withstand tough industrial environments and resist corrosion. Available September 2018 .

With design features driven by feedback from safety leaders and supervisors, the new lock box fulfills unmet group lockout needs through its wall mounting bracket and locking mechanism, which provide facilities with greater control over the movement and placement of the lock boxes. The Group Lock Box with Wall Mounting Bracket is constructed with 430-grade stainless steel with heavy-duty powder coating to withstand tough industrial environments and resist corrosion. Available . Permit Control Station – The Master Lock Permit Control Station is a one-stop group lockout station that improves the effectiveness and efficiency of group lockout. Combining a Permit Display case with a Wall Mount Group Lock Box, the Permit Control Station provides a single location to display and protect essential paperwork and padlocks for group lockout. Available now as the complete Permit Control Station or separate Permit Display Case and Wall Mount Group Lock Box.

The Master Lock Permit Control Station is a one-stop group lockout station that improves the effectiveness and efficiency of group lockout. Combining a Permit Display case with a Wall Mount Group Lock Box, the Permit Control Station provides a single location to display and protect essential paperwork and padlocks for group lockout. Available now as the complete Permit Control Station or separate Permit Display Case and Wall Mount Group Lock Box. Retractable Cable Lockout Devices – The highly versatile Master Lock Retractable Cable Lockout Devices allow employees to address challenging lockout situations, including gate valve and electrical applications. The devices feature nine-foot adjustable cables to provide employees with ample length to lockout multiple energy-control mechanisms with a single device. Available now in two unique models suited for electrical or general applications.

– The highly versatile Master Lock Retractable Cable Lockout Devices allow employees to address challenging lockout situations, including gate valve and electrical applications. The devices feature nine-foot adjustable cables to provide employees with ample length to lockout multiple energy-control mechanisms with a single device. Available now in two unique models suited for electrical or general applications. Group Lock Boxes with Window – Master Lock's Group Lock Boxes with Window provide an enhanced, portable solution for group lockout projects spanning daily maintenance to complex turnarounds. Designed to withstand the toughest environments, the lock boxes are made from 430-grade stainless steel and feature a clear, impact-resistant window so workers can see and rest assured knowing keys are secured inside the box during group lockout. Available to ship now in three models.

– Master Lock's Group Lock Boxes with Window provide an enhanced, portable solution for group lockout projects spanning daily maintenance to complex turnarounds. Designed to withstand the toughest environments, the lock boxes are made from 430-grade stainless steel and feature a clear, impact-resistant window so workers can see and rest assured knowing keys are secured inside the box during group lockout. Available to ship now in three models. Professional Lockout Services – The Master Lock Company's team of lockout experts provide comprehensive, end-to-end Professional Lockout Services including lockout program development, written lockout procedures, compliance training, and inspections and audits. These services help companies create safer work environments with effective and sustainable lockout programs that comply with OHSA and beyond.

"For nearly 30 years, we've helped organizations of all sizes gain OSHA compliance, and more importantly, prevent workplace accidents," said John Teece, Senior Product Manager. "Through best practice-based consulting services and innovative solutions, such as the Group Lock Box with Wall Mounting Bracket, The Master Lock Company is dedicated to safeguarding workers while guiding companies to boost productivity and their overall bottom lines."

The Master Lock Company will offer hands-on demonstrations of the new Group Lock Box with Wall Mounting Bracket and discuss its Professional Lockout Services at ASSE booth #1438 from June 3-6 in San Antonio, Texas.

For more information, visit MasterLock.com/new-safety-products for safety products and MasterLock.com/PLOS for Professional Lockout Services.

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

Media Contact:

John Arango

Zeno Group

(312) 396-9750

John.Arango@ZenoGroup.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-master-lock-company-debuts-group-lock-box-with-wall-mounting-bracket-at-asse-safety-2018-300658609.html

SOURCE The Master Lock Company

Related Links

http://www.masterlock.com

