The Master Lock Company Offers Back-To-School Security Solutions For Students' Most Valuable Possessions

As the leading name in back-to-school security, The Master Lock Company offers innovative products to safeguard possessions for any level of schooling, especially as students and schools gravitate towards higher-value items like laptops, tablets and advanced calculators.

"As back-to-school spending continues to climb, the need for securing valuables with simple security solutions has increased," said Cris Smyczek, senior product manager at The Master Lock Company. "Whether you're a parent sending your child to grade school or a college student headed to campus this fall, our wide array of security products are designed with students of all ages in mind and highlight our nearly 100 years of expertise in back-to-school security."

The following products are recommended security solutions for students at school, on campus and on-the-go for the 2019 school year.

AT SCHOOL & IN THE GYM:

Master Lock ® Magnification Combination Padlock: Named a winner of Popular Science's 2018 Best of What's New Awards for its security category, the Master Lock Magnification Combination Padlock features an optical grade 360-degree magnification lens and larger font size for easy reading. The magnification lens also obscures combinations from nearby onlookers to ensure students' belongings are safe from intruders.

ON CAMPUS:

Sentry ® Safe Digital Security Safe: For college students, the SentrySafe Digital Security Safe is a great security solution for valuables and electronics. Sized to fit most laptops, this digital security safe offers solid steel construction, a tethering cable to prevent unauthorized removal of the safe and a digital lock with key offering maximum security and peace-of-mind protection.

ON-THE-GO:

Master Lock Portable Safe: The Master Lock Portable Safe is the ultimate portable solution for securing small valuables – such as cell phones , cash, credit cards and keys. The portable safe also includes a cable to wrap securely around a fixed object or use as a carrying handle, providing increased security and convenience while on-the-go.

Parents and students can visit Master Lock and SentrySafe pages on Amazon for the latest deals and savings. For more information on The Master Lock Company's back-to-school security solutions, visit www.masterlock.com

*According to a survey conducted by the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics; July 2018

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. The Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

