THE MASTER LOCK COMPANY SHOWCASES ELECTRICAL SAFETY & ARC FLASH SERVICES AT ASSP SAFETY 2022 CONFERENCE

Master Lock's arc flash and electrical safety experts counsel businesses through the whole process with hands-on attention. The end-to-end services include arc flash assessments, infrared (IR) scanning, electrical safety training, and auditing. All of which help mitigate the hazards of a potential arc flash event and help businesses achieve compliance with NFPA 70E®, OSHA 29 CFR 1910 Subpart S and the National Electric Code.

"As facilities continue to operationally return to normal, it's important for businesses to reevaluate and reconsider potential safety hazards and risks that workers can be exposed to," said Bill Belongea, safety services program manager at The Master Lock Company. "Arc flash and other electrical injuries are a common hazard in many work environments – and while businesses can't avoid incidents all together, they can implement proven policies and procedures to significantly reduce the risk to their employees."

With services that follow OSHA and NFPA 70E standards, businesses can take a first step in achieving compliance with an arc flash risk assessment. The assessment includes collecting data to create an accurate one-line diagram representing the electrical distribution system for the entire plant or facility. Additionally, licensed professional electrical engineers follow the requirements of IEEE 1584 and NFPA 70E to perform short circuit and protective device coordination studies, calculate incident energy at each piece of equipment, identify opportunities to mitigate arc flash, and create and apply the arc flash warning labels.

The Master Lock Company enhances its arc flash risk assessment with comprehensive evaluation and guidance to implement effective electrical safety programs. Services include electrical safety policy development, IR thermography inspection, electrical audits and NFPA 70E compliance training.

Safety professionals at the 2022 ASSP Safety Conference can stop by The Master Lock Company booth (#616) from June 27-29 to learn more about Master Lock Electrical Safety Services and other end-to-end lockout products and services. For more information, visit the Arc Flash and Electrical Safety Services or Lockout Tagout Solutions sections on MasterLock.com.

About The Master Lock Company

For over 100 years, The Master Lock Company has been recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. The Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security, safes and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

Media Contact:

Wes Richter

Zeno Group

(312) 826-3582

[email protected]

SOURCE The Master Lock Company