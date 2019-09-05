The Master Lock Company Showcases New Grip Tight™ Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout Devices At 2019 NSC Congress & Expo

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Last year, citations due to noncompliance of the 1910.147 Lockout/Tagout standard ranked among OSHA's top 10 most cited violations*. With experts anticipating LOTO to be a top-cited violation again in 2019, The Master Lock Company will underscore the importance of end-to-end safety lockout solutions that help businesses navigate lockout/tagout compliance at the 2019 NSC Congress & Expo.

Fittingly at this year's NSC Congress & Expo, The Master Lock Company will unveil its new family of Grip Tight Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout devices, designed to take the guesswork out of circuit breaker lockout. Available now in S3821, S3822 and S3823 models, the family of Grip Tight Plus circuit breaker devices allow employees to reliably lockout an even greater range of circuit breaker applications, including on multi-pole breakers, tie-bar toggle breakers and 480 V molded case or oversized breakers.

Compatible with a wide variety of circuit breaker handle shapes and sizes, the devices have lightweight, one-piece designs and do not require tools for installation. Additionally, each lockout device is equipped with a large thumbscrew with knurled texture, allowing safety professionals to easily grip and tighten the thumbscrew for a secure lockout. A screwdriver slot is also available to further increase the grip on the circuit breaker if desired.

"The Master Lock Company takes pride in developing innovative and reliable safety products that help businesses of all sizes achieve OSHA compliance and provide a safer work environment for employees," said John Teece, director of safety product marketing at The Master Lock Company. "The new Grip Tight Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout devices are the latest example of our unmatched ability to provide end-to-end safety solutions, from industry-leading safety padlocks and innovative lockout products to comprehensive on-site lockout consulting, procedure and lockout management system development."

In addition to unveiling the new Grip Tight Plus Circuit Breaker devices, The Master Lock Company will speak to the importance of lockout/tagout compliance and workplace safety in the following breakout sessions, hosted by company safety experts at the NSC Congress & Expo:

The Master Lock Company's safety advocate Kina Repp , who lost her arm in an industrial accident, will share her story in a breakout session titled, "It's Your Safety. Don't Give It Away," taking place Monday, September 9 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

, who lost her arm in an industrial accident, will share her story in a breakout session titled, "It's Your Safety. Don't Give It Away," taking place from Bill Belongea , professional services program manager at The Master Lock Company, will discuss the practical approach to the OSHA lockout/tagout standard in his breakout session, "Lockout Management System Must-Haves," taking place Tuesday, September 10 from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Safety professionals at the 2019 NSC Congress & Expo can stop by The Master Lock Company booth (#4443) from September 9-11 to experience hands-on the new Grip Tight Plus Circuit Breaker Lockout devices, the full line of lockout devices and discuss lockout challenges with our safety lockout compliance experts.

For more information, visit MasterLock.com/new-safety-products for safety products and MasterLock.com/PLOS for Professional Lockout Services.

*According to an article published by Safety+Health; November 2018

About The Master Lock Company

The Master Lock Company is recognized around the world as the authentic, enduring name in padlocks and security products. Master Lock Company offers a broad range of innovative security and safety solutions for consumer, commercial, and industrial end-users. Master Lock Company LLC is an operating unit of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., a leading consumer brands company. Headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc. (NYSE: FBHS), is included in the S&P 500 Index. For more information about Master Lock visit www.masterlock.com.

