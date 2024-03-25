The Master Trades Group Acquires Stan's Home Services

COLUMBIA, Md., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Master Trades Group ("MTG"), a leading residential plumbing and HVAC services platform operating in the mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions, announced today that it has completed the acquisition of Stan's Home Services, consisting of Stan's Heating, Air, Plumbing & Electrical ("Stan's") and Wagner Mechanical ("Wagner"), full-service providers of residential HVAC services located in Austin, Texas and Albuquerque, New Mexico respectively.

MTG's platform consists of a growing and diverse portfolio of home service brands in key regions throughout the U.S. The acquisitions of Stan's and Wagner add additional capabilities in attractive growth markets for the company, advancing MTG's mission of delivering superior home service offerings to its customers.

Jeff Cooper, CEO of The Master Trades Group, said, "Partnering with Stan's and Wagner is a continuation of our acquisition growth strategy. Both Stan's and Wagner are preeminent HVAC and plumbing home services companies in Austin and Albuquerque. We admire the successful businesses that John and his team have built, and their tireless focus on serving their customers. We share a company culture of excellence and look forward to all we can accomplish together."

John Williams, CEO of Stan's Home Services, commented, "The entire Stan's and Wagner teams are thrilled to partner with MTG. Our companies share the same vision, boasting strong cultures that prioritize employee well-being, strategic brand growth, and an unwavering dedication to ongoing customer satisfaction. Leveraging MTG's operational excellence and organic growth strategy positions both Stan's and Wagner to fulfill the mission of being a regional leader in the home services industry. I am confident our success will continue well into the future with MTG."

About The Master Trades Group

The Master Trades Group is a leading residential Plumbing, HVAC, and Electrical services platform that consists of a growing and diverse portfolio of home service brands. Focused on protecting brand legacies while aiding in strategic growth, The Master Trades Group has a reputation for teamwork, collaboration, and value creation for partner brands. By applying best practices and a disciplined approach to integration, the Master Trades Group stands as a thought leader and catalyst for expansive growth within the trades.

About Stan's Home Services

Stan's Home Services is a leading residential services platform serving Austin, TX and Albuquerque, NM, with a focus on all facets of plumbing, heating, cooling, and electric. Stan's Home Services boasts a combined 165-year history of continuous improvement and a commitment to superior customer service that has solidified Stan's and Wagner as market leaders in the Austin and Albuquerque regions. For more information about Stan's Heating, Air, Plumbing & Electrical, please visit https://www.stansac.com. For more information about Wagner Mechanical, please visit https://www.wagnermechanical.com.

