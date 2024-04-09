The Masterpiece of Acclaimed Author Xue Mo Has Been Nominated For The Prestigious Forward Indie Award

CHICAGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, the English translation of Xue Mo's notable work "Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia" has been honored to be shortlisted for the Foreword Indies multicultural novel category for the year 2023. Published by SUNY PRESS in the United States, this novel was translated by the esteemed American scholar Fan Pen Li Chen, attracting considerable attention from the American publishing industry with its vivid portrayal of the gripping storyline, well-crafted characters, and diverse cultural elements.

Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia Xue Mo and His Works

"Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia" stands as one of Xue Mo's seminal works. The novel intricately weaves together historical mysteries unearthed from the enigmatic caves of the Xixia Kingdom's Vajravarahi Cave, offering insights into lesser-known cultural landscapes of the Western region.

The "Foreword INDIES Book Awards," established by Foreword Reviews in the United States, aims to recognize the best independent publications annually. The fact that the English translation of " Curses of the Kingdom of Xixia " has been shortlisted in the multicultural novel category, among over 2,400 entries across 55 categories, speaks volumes about its exceptional quality. The finalists will now be sent to various librarians and booksellers for evaluation, with the winners of the gold, silver, bronze, and honorable mention awards to be announced in June.

Furthermore, in March 2023, the Independent Press Award officially announced that Xue Mo's English novella "Into the Desert" was awarded the 2024 Independent Press Award. This award, announced globally every March, aims to recognize and discover outstanding independent publications from around the world. The judging panel for this selection included experts from various sectors of the publishing industry, including publishers, authors, book cover designers, and seasoned copy editors.

"Into the Desert," as a part of Xue Mo's literary repertoire, vividly portrays the story of humanity's pursuit of dreams and hope. Translated with meticulous care by renowned Sinologists and translators Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin, the story revolves around the perilous journey of two rural women, Lanlan and Ying'er, through the desert and salt lakes, challenging traditions and customs, and narrating a poignant tale of courage and resilience in the face of destiny. This work serves as a tailored showcase of Xue Mo's literary charm for English readers, offering a gateway to the rural landscapes of western China depicted in Xue Mo's writings. Some even draw parallels between Xue Mo's creation "Into the Desert" and the Hollywood movie "Thelma & Louise."

Xue Mo's works have been translated into over twenty languages and published in nearly seventy foreign language versions, with numerous renowned translators or Sinologists. It is worth noting that Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin alone have translated nearly ten works by Xue Mo. In an email, they expressed their admiration for Xue Mo and his works, stating, "Xue Mo's novels are filled with humanistic concerns and philosophical reflections. He is one of the most profound writers in contemporary China, without a doubt."

