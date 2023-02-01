THE MATH TRANSLATOR ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH OPENSTAX

The Math Translator, the world's only comprehensive video lecture resource tailored specifically to the OpenStax math textbooks, announces strategic partnership with OpenStax, addressing student demand for high-quality video instruction.

WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Math Translator, who provides an extensive collection of textbook-aligned video instruction specific to the OpenStax math textbooks, is announcing a partnership with Rice University-based OpenStax, a leading nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing access to education for all students by providing free, high-quality, peer-reviewed, openly licensed textbooks. With hundreds of lecture videos and thousands of homework exercise videos aligned to each section of each chapter in every book, The Math Translator will help OpenStax address student demand for high-quality video instruction in mathematics.

"The continued growth of the education industry into the digital space is necessitating that educators find solutions to the challenges facing online learners," said Melissa McNickle, CEO and the professor behind The Math Translator videos. "Learning mathematics in an online environment can be particularly challenging because mathematics is a language, and as such it requires that both verbal and written elements be present in the pedagogy. Video instruction is a transformative and essential tool for teaching and learning mathematics online."

As the demand for online learning resources continues to grow, the partnership between OpenStax and The Math Translator will enable university and community college faculty, as well as homeschool parents, to provide their students with the video content necessary for successful learning in math in the online environment. Affordable subscriptions include monthly, quarterly, semesterly, and yearly options.

"At OpenStax, we believe education is a public good," said Daniel Williamson, Managing Director of OpenStax. "As such, digital accessibility remains a critical aspect of our work. The Math Translator's like-minded commitment to providing video resources for digital mathematics instruction aligned to high-quality OpenStax content makes them an ideal ally. We look forward to the many ways they will elevate the learning experience for students."

About OpenStax

OpenStax is a nonprofit educational initiative out of Rice University with a mission to improve educational access and learning for everyone. Through partnerships with philanthropic foundations and alliances with educational resource companies, OpenStax is breaking down the most common barriers to learning and leading the open source movement.

About The Math Translator

The Math Translator provides comprehensive video instruction support for the Prealgebra, Elementary Algebra, Intermediate Algebra, College Algebra, Algebra and Trigonometry, and Precalculus OpenStax textbooks. The video library contains 322 comprehensive 1-hour lecture videos, 4,074 homework support videos for every other odd homework problem in each book, and written solutions manuals for the practice tests in each book. This product can be used as a lecture source for online and/or hybrid instructors. For only $9.99 a month, students have access to the entire video library. Instructors using the website in their courses receive free logins.

