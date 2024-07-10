The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) Celebrates Fourth Consecutive Year on Crain's Chicago Fast 50

TMG's Client-Centric One-Stop Wealth Management Solutions, Achieve Remarkable Growth

CHICAGO, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its founding in 2011, The Mather Group, LLC (TMG), a Chicago-based registered investment advisory firm, has been committed to empowering individuals with confidence and peace of mind. This client-first approach has propelled TMG to the forefront of the industry, earning a place on Crain's Fast 50 list of Chicago's fastest-growing companies for the fourth straight year.

Crain's Chicago Business is the premier go-to publication for business and civic leaders in Chicago, elected officials, policy experts and political insiders. Crain's selects winners of the Fast 50 designation based on a comprehensive set of criteria. TMG is proud to be among the distinguished Chicago companies recognized for growth, acquisitions, and expansions, earning a place on the list in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

Starting with $150 million in assets, TMG now manages nearly $14 billion across 15 nationwide offices. This remarkable growth stems from a focus on delivering unparalleled service and value to clients, supported by significant investments in people, culture, and technology.

Personalized Service and Transparent Fees

"We specialize in one-stop wealth management, covering financial planning, investment management, tax strategy, and estate planning—all under a transparent fee structure, providing comprehensive support without hidden costs," TMG CEO Jennifer des Groseilliers said. "As a fee-only fiduciary, we are ethically bound to act in our clients' best interests. The firm strives to minimize costs wherever feasible and maintains complete transparency regarding its fees, detailed in the firm's publicly available disclosure documents."

"We have one comprehensive fee, with the goal of making it simple for our clients to understand without a need to revisit on a frequent basis," said Ryan Wickert, Chief Financial Officer at TMG. "It's a set-it-and-forget-it approach. When you come to us, our aim is to simplify your financial life and give you a roadmap for the future while we quarterback all of it. We want our clients spending time with family and friends and pursuing other interests while we handle your financial well-being."

Tech-Driven Efficiency

TMG leverages data science and machine learning to enhance client experiences and streamline operations. "Our tech-forward approach boosts productivity and ensures regulatory compliance," said Kristen Oziemkowski, Chief Operating Officer. "While all of this work is performed through the lens of security, tight controls and governance, the ultimate goal is to enhance the client experience and make sure that TMG's employees are driving value with the clients at the center."

People and Culture at the Core

TMG recently hired Jessica Cunnick as the Chief Talent Officer, bringing talent acquisition in-house while also focusing on training and development with a new Director of Talent and Development. Cunnick partners with TMG's Executive Leadership Team to design and implement talent and people strategies, including but not limited to engagement, development, and diversity and inclusion initiatives. The firm is currently in the process of hiring a Director of Adviser Growth to further support its advisers and develop and reinforce critical behaviors, knowledge, and skill sets for the future.

"We've really invested in training, leveraging some of our key industry relationships and partnerships to enhance and develop the skill sets, both soft and technical, and business and financial acumen of our team members to drive that exceptional service to our clients," Oziemkowski said. "We believe that happy and empowered employees lead to happy, empowered, and loyal clients."

For more information about The Mather Group, LLC, visit www.themathergroup.com.

About TMG

TMG is one of the nation's fastest-growing independent, fee-only registered investment advisory firms, dedicated to guiding clients with confidence and peace of mind through comprehensive financial services. TMG is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended, providing discretionary and non-discretionary investment advice to clients. (Registration with the SEC as an investment adviser does not, in and of itself, imply a certain level of risk or training.) Headquartered in Chicago, TMG also has offices throughout the United States. Visit us at www.themathergroup.com for a list of office locations.

The Mather Group, LLC (TMG) is registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 as a Registered Investment Adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. For a detailed discussion of TMG and its investment advisory services and fees, see the firm's Form ADV on file with the SEC at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov, or on the firm's website at www.themathergroup.com. The opinions expressed, and material provided are for general information and should not be considered a solicitation for the purchase or sale of any security. The information and data in this communication does not constitute legal, tax, accounting, investment, or other professional advice. Investing involves some level of risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Rankings are based on voluntary, non-fee-paying surveys and are not a testimony of TMG clients' experiences. Each organization establishes its own criteria for inclusion. Visit the TMG website for more information regarding its awards and recognition. TMG is not affiliated with and does not endorse, authorize, sponsor, verify, or monitor third-party websites and we are not responsible or liable for the content of any website, or the collection or use of information regarding any website's users and/or members.

