The Mather Launches Phase Two Presales

The Mather will include two residential buildings, one with 186 apartment homes (Phase 1 projected to open in 2023) and Phase 2 (projected opening in 2024) with 114 apartment homes, which will be connected by a multi-story concourse with amenity spaces. These spaces include a fitness center, spa, indoor pool, multiple restaurants, outdoor terraces, art studio, and more.

Pre-sales for Phase 1 are currently at 80 percent. "We're very pleased that demand is so high," said Mather CEO and President, Mary Leary. "Boomers are intentionally redesigning their lifestyle and The Mather provides them the opportunity for luxury living while maximizing wellness and cultural experiences, and also gives them peace of mind having planned for the future. Future residents recognize that we're extremely unique in our design, wellness-focused operational model, and quality experiences we provide residents – all coupled with our excellent urban, walkable location."

Julie Coons, President and CEO of the Northern Virginia Chamber of Commerce said, "Tysons is quickly becoming the place to be for a broad demographic of people who want an active, green, urban lifestyle with a neighborhood feel. We're thrilled to have The Mather as part of the mix and look forward to a long, valued partnership with one of the industry's leading providers in senior living."

Life Plan Communities like The Mather offer a continuum of living should residents ever need it. "While long-term care was the driving force behind our decision to move to a retirement community, a social network is a very healthy thing! I have seen that people who make their own decision to move are happier – and the earlier the better," says future resident Susan Kaul.

The Mather's apartment homes are designed with modern, open floor plans, expansive views, luxury finishes, and innovative smart home technology including lighting, solar shades, as well as a home automation hub integrated with smartphones, tablets, and home computer systems. Pricing starts at $646,700, with sizes ranging up to 3,300 square feet. Prices are dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected.

As a result of the pandemic, overall design of The Mather now includes enhancements to HVAC systems, as well as touch-free, motion-activated design for doors, faucets and other elements of the building, including elevators, amenity spaces, and more.

Priority reservations are being accepted for Phase 2 of The Mather through June 30, 2021. Priority Members have best choice in selecting apartment home and view, can secure preconstruction prices, and can customize and upgrade home finishes. Interested individuals can become Priority Members by providing a fully refundable $1,000 deposit.

Based in Evanston, Illinois, Mather is an 80-year-old, unique, not-for-profit organization that enhances the lives of older adults by creating Ways to Age WellSM. To learn more about Mather Institute, or Mather senior residences and community-based initiatives, find your way to www.mather.com.

