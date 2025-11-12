The Mather Recognized with National, International Honors for Bringing Transformative Wellness to Residents

TYSONS, Va., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mather has earned several national accolades – and one recent international recognition – as an innovative wellness destination serving older adults ages 62 and better.

The Mather is a life plan community consisting of 288 luxury apartment homes, a handful of which remain on the market. The community was chosen by the Global Wellness Institute as one of only eight real estate projects across the U.S. in the "Build Well to Live Well" case study. According to the Global Wellness Institute, projects chosen illustrate the extraordinary creativity underway in the wellness real estate sector.

This follows on the heels of The Mather's recent Pinnacle Award as the No. 1 wellness community in North America by the International Council on Active Aging and NuStep, LLC.

The Mather's innovative approach to wellness goes beyond its pool, spa, fitness center and popular classes such as pilates or its equine program series. It offers both newly discovered and time-tested rituals and sensory journeys from across the world, such as a breath lounge with salt therapy, in-pool guided sound bathing and meditation accompanied by live music, as well as an acoustic sound wave bed for a deep state of relaxation.

The Mather restaurants feature local, plant-forward and organic foods, globally inspired culinary experiences and menu items from its on-site bakeshop and pastry kitchen.

The community has 3 acres of green space welcoming residents to explore the outdoors with a sculpture garden, badminton, dog park and spaces for nature immersion programming such as nature bathing and beekeeping. The outdoors finds its way indoors through biophilic design – floor-to-ceiling windows that provide light-filled interiors along with a color palette that integrates elements of nature to bring energy and vitality. Sustainable materials are incorporated throughout The Mather.

"Receiving this recognition is truly an honor as The Mather is a community rooted in wellness," said Vice President and General Manager Raj Radke. "Wellness is built into countless aspects of this transformative community. We curate services and experiences backed by evidence-based research and designed to contribute to learning well, laughing well, living well – and in turn – aging well."

In 2025 alone, The Mather's notable honors include:

"Wellness Real Estate Property of Note" by the Global Wellness Summit and Global Wellness Institute.

"Best of the City" in the category of senior living by DC Modern Luxury .

. "Best Health/Wellness Design Solution" and "Best Age-Qualified Senior Living Community" by the Gold Nugget Awards, prestigious design and building awards that recognize excellence and innovation.

Since opening last year, The Mather has also been recognized as:

First place in the Senior Housing News' Architecture and Design Awards.

Architecture and Design Awards. "Top 25 Best in Wellness Senior Communities" in North America by the International Council on Active Aging and NuStep.

"Best of the City" in 2024 in the category of senior living by DC Modern Luxury .

. "Best Service Enriched Senior Living Community – Grand Award," the highest honor within the Aurora Awards, a top regional competition for builders, developers, architects and interior designers.

Finalist in Environments for Aging magazine's culinary competition.

Located in Tysons, Va., The Mather is senior living reinvented. It is a life plan community with a focus on person-centric wellness; sparking creativity and connections for older adults; and providing services and amenities that – guided by evidence-based research – contribute to aging well. As part of Mather, headquartered in Evanston, Illinois, The Mather benefits from its parent company's expertise in creating Ways to Age WellSM.

