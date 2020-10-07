The Mather Reimagines Senior Living During the Pandemic

"We are excited about our plan to build a forward-thinking Life Plan Community in Tysons and are thrilled by the interest from leading-edge Boomers," said Mary Leary, president and CEO of Mather. "Future residents are looking for an urban, walkable lifestyle in a location they love, with culture, sports, arts and entertainment options that are easily accessible."

The Mather (7929 Westpark Drive, Tysons) is proceeding with financing and will soon move forward with additional sitework, including utility relocation and public street improvements.

Meanwhile, Mather has been working to ensure that the building design has been carefully reviewed in response to the pandemic to include new measures such as HVAC systems which include UV light purification and 100% return of air exhausted to the exterior, touch-free features including motion activated doors and plumbing fixtures, and more.

The project has received strong interest among depositors coming from surrounding Virginia communities including McLean, Arlington, Falls Church, and Vienna, as well as Washington, D.C. and Maryland.

The Mather's apartment homes are designed with modern, open floor plans. Pricing starts at $646,700, with sizes ranging to more than 3,000 square feet. Prices are dependent upon apartment size, location, service package, and health plan selected.

Apartment homes will feature expansive views, luxury finishes, and innovative smart home technology including lighting, solar shades, as well as a home automation hub integrated with smartphones, tablets, and home computer systems.

The Mather will include two residential buildings, one with 186 apartment homes (Phase 1) and the other with 114 apartment homes, which will be connected by a multi-story concourse with community spaces as well as first floor retail. Amenities include a fitness center, wellness spa, indoor lap pool, multiple restaurants, outdoor terraces, and a 3+-acre park.

While deposits are still being taken on Phase 1, priority reservations are also being accepted for Phase 2 of The Mather. Priority Members have best choice in selecting apartment home and view, can secure preconstruction prices, and can customize and upgrade home finishes. Interested individuals can become Priority Members by providing a fully refundable $1,000 deposit.

For more information about The Mather, please visit www.TheMatherTysons.com, call (703) 348-8522, or email [email protected]

