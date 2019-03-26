The Mather: Research Shows Life Plan Communities Provide Strong Benefits

The five-year Age Well Study is the most extensive longitudinal research to date relative to Life Plan Community residents, and includes responses by 5,148 residents from 80 Life Plan Communities from 28 states nationwide. It is available to download for free at www.TheAgeWellStudy.com .

"This research has the potential to enhance the lives of older adults by providing facts, based on actual data, regarding housing alternatives that positively impact health and wellness," said Mary Leary CEO and President, Mather LifeWays.

Age Well Study key findings show Life Plan Community residents report:

Greater satisfaction with life

More physical activity

Increased personal connections

Higher frequency of volunteering

More optimism

Greater life purpose

Better self-reported health, and fewer chronic conditions

Life Plan Communities are lifestyle residences where people can pursue new passions and priorities, with a plan that supports aging in place. They provide an important benefit: a continuum of living options, which enables people to plan ahead to access additional services, including health care, if ever needed. The Mather, which is projected to open in 2023, will feature amenities and program offerings centered around six dimensions of wellness that are supported by research from Mather LifeWays nationally-recognized Institute on Aging. In addition to the Age Well Study, the Institute has recently partnered locally with George Washington University on other age-related research.

The Mather will offer well-appointed apartment homes with Smart Home Technology, amenity-rich community spaces, and lush green space as well as a variety of dining venues, a fitness center and day spa and inspiring social, educational, and cultural opportunities, such as digital media workshops, live music, art + technology seminars, featured lecturers, and much more.

In addition to The Mather in Virginia, Mather LifeWays operates Life Plan Communities in Illinois and Arizona. For more information about The Mather, visit www.TheMatherTysons.com, call (703) 348-8522, or email info@themathertysons.com.

