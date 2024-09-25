The Matian Firm Donates $200,000 to Support Bet Tzedek Legal Services' Immigration Program this Hispanic Heritage Month

The donation supporting undocumented low-income Angelenos will be commemorated as "The Matian Firm, APC Immigrant Support Fund at Bet Tzedek"

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Matian Firm has established "The Matian Firm, APC Immigrant Support Fund at Bet Tzedek" with a $200,000 gift to support Bet Tzedek's work protecting the legal rights of low-income immigrant Angelenos. This donation has been made to celebrate Bet Tzedek Legal Services' 50th anniversary, and will help kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, running from September 15th to October 15th.

The Matian Firm's financial support will help Bet Tzedek address the legal concerns for thousands of immigrant clients and families so that these Angelenos can thrive. Bet Tzedek also looks forward to working with the legal experts at the Matian Firm as pro bono partners in this effort.

Shawn Matian, the Founder and President of The Matian Firm, has grown the firm into a nationwide presence with over 1,000 employees and 125 associate attorneys. The son of Iranian immigrants, Matian is a passionate supporter of immigrants' rights and bettering the lives of immigrants through the justice system. His firm offers services in various areas, including immigration law.

"I am so proud to be able to support the work that Bet Tzedek is doing. Born and raised in Los Angeles and the son of immigrants, I'm very aware of how important it is that we help others in our community and provide services they may not be able to afford," said Matian.

For 50 years, Bet Tzedek has been providing free legal services and justice for all Angelenos. Last year, the organization's collective actions served over 81,000 individuals and families. Bet Tzedek provides legal advice and representation, delivers self-help clinics, makes referrals to community partners, and educates individuals about their rights under the law. The Matian Firm, APC Immigrant Support Fund at Bet Tzedek will help continue and expand these efforts, so the most marginalized people in our communities can thrive.

"Our board made the bold decision to formally turn down any federal funding that would preclude us from serving undocumented Angelenos, whether its car wash workers who have had their fair wages stolen; undocumented homeowners who have been scammed by lending predators; or unaccompanied children who have been abused, neglected, or abandoned," shared Diego Cartagena, Bet Tzedek President and CEO. "Gifts like The Matian Firm's help us bring hope and justice across the entire Los Angeles County region, and throughout the state."

Across Bet Tzedek's practice areas, we are able to help undocumented individuals and families with the workplace complaints, housing challenges, benefits claims, and other challenges they face. Additionally, our work providing immigration legal services to unaccompanied children seeking Special Immigrant Juvenile Status ("SIJS") allows us to deploy our decades of experience with Probate Guardianship proceedings to help abused, neglected, and abandoned undocumented children who can neither reunify with their parents nor return to their home countries.

"The Matian Firm donation, along with their commitment to a new pro bono partnership with us, is an invaluable investment in Bet Tzedek's work to provide critical legal assistance, counsel, and representation to vulnerable immigrant Angelenos," said Erikson Albrecht, Bet Tzedek's Immigrant Juvenile Status Program Directing Attorney. "This gift and partnership strengthen our efforts and magnifies our impact in ensuring immigrants in Los Angeles can access the protections, remedies, and relief to which they were legally entitled. The Matian Firm's generosity and engagement stands out as an exemplar of how success can be leveraged for the greater good and a sense of civic duty is at the core of the pursuit of justice."

