The MATRIX Blog Celebrates its 4th Anniversary

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In the past year, the MATRIX Blog has delivered more than 100 insightful articles on different topics related to the e-learning industry. From micro learning to training remote employees to xAPI to the role of the LMS in the success of a company — and everything in between — the articles on the MATRIX Blog in the last 12 months covered so many subjects related to workplace training and learning technologies for business organizations.

The blog's mission is to deliver useful posts that help readers get the best results from their daily e-learning activities and encourage them to engage in meaningful conversations around these topics.

According to the Top eLearning Blogs, the MATRIX Blog has climbed in the last year in the first 4% of all e-learning blogs.

Here are some of the most popular posts from the MATRIX Blog:

Things to consider when designing training to upskill remote workers

Implications of the Self Determination Theory in the workplace

Employee-generated learning: What you need to know

To see a full list of the most popular posts in 2019, go to blog.matrixlms.com.

The blog was created by the MATRIX LMS team. MATRIX is an LMS for businesses that delivers a great user experience while incorporating all the essential tools companies need to support efficient training and learning. The learning platform helps companies manage all training activities, such as creating and delivering training content, evaluating employee performance, training clients and partners, and selling online courses.

About MATRIX

MATRIX is an award-winning LMS for use by businesses. The platform is known for its easy-to-use and beautiful user interface, a comprehensive set of innovative features, and pricing that provides great value for money. MATRIX is a product of CYPHER LEARNING, a company that specializes in providing learning platforms for organizations around the world. CYPHER LEARNING products are used by over 20,000 organizations, supports 40+ languages, and have millions of users.

