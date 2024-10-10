The MATTIE Fund Announces First Round of Grants Totaling 1.5 million

Supporting 11 Organizations Focused on Diverse Women and Girls, Mental Health and Emotional Well-Being

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Furthering The MATTIE Fund's commitment to marginalized women's justice and mental health, Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble is thrilled to announce that she is recommending the first round of grants from the MATTIE Fund today. With an initial total of $1.5 million, these grants will be allocated to 11 U.S.-based organizations dedicated to promoting the mental health, emotional well-being, and overall health of diverse and marginalized women and girls.

This first round of funding represents a pivotal moment in fulfilling the vision of The MATTIE Fund: Mindful Advocacy for Totally Transformative Inclusion and Equity. Named in honor of Dr. Alfiee's late mother, Mattie McLeod Breland, the fund aims to support transformative initiatives that address the mental health challenges faced by women from marginalized communities, including Black, Latino/e, AAPI, Native American, and more.

"This first round of funding boldly demonstrates The MATTIE Fund's commitment to supporting organizations making a tangible difference in the lives of women and girls across the country," says Dr. Alfiee Breland-Noble. "With these awards, we uplift diverse communities and support those at the forefront of addressing mental health disparities, providing resources to those who have been historically overlooked."

The fund's inaugural grants will focus on organizations deeply embedded in their communities, whose work centers on providing culturally relevant mental health care and emotional support for women and girls. Dr. Alfiee has been intentional about ensuring that the organizations receiving support embody the values of compassion, resilience, and a commitment to fostering inclusive and equitable systems.

About The MATTIE Fund

Mindful Advocacy for Totally Transformative Inclusion and Equity is a donor-advised fund sponsored and administered by National Philanthropic Trust that was launched in 2024 following a $20 million contribution by Pivotal Philanthropies. Dr. Alfiee was selected by Pivotal Philanthropies to be the fund's advisor, and it is her intent to utilize the fund to promote the mental health and well-being of girls and women from diverse communities and drive systemic change in the areas of inclusion and equity.

