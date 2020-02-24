The Mattresses Market is expected to grow by USD 741.92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Mattresses Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global mattresses market and it is poised to grow by USD 741.92 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on global mattresses market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current europe market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth of healthcare and hospitality sectors.In addition, growing demand for premium and specialized mattresses is anticipated to boost the growth of the global mattresses market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global mattresses market is segmented as below:



Type:

Innerspring

Memory Foam

Others



Geographic Segmentation:

Germany

France

UK

Rest Of Europe



Key Trends for global mattresses market growth

This study identifies growing demand for premium and specialized mattresses as the prime reasons driving the global mattresses market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global mattresses market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global mattresses market, including some of the vendors such as Airsprung Group Plc, Breckle GmbH Matratzenfabrik, Casper Sleep Inc., Hilding Anders International AB, King Koil Licensing Co. Inc., Recticel Group, Royal Auping BV, Serta Simmons Bedding LLC, Silentnight Group Ltd. and Tempur Sealy International Inc. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





