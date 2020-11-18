The MAVRK Stinger Has Officially Launched

On June 25, 2020, the Stinger was brought to life through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign which exceeded its goal and was successfully funded by 139%. MAVRK extended its crowdfunding on Indiegogo with an InDemand campaign that will end in December.

MAVRK is proud to announce its first exclusive retail partnership with Trout Creek Outfitters—Lake Tahoe's premier Fly Fishing shop located in the heart of historic downtown Truckee. Trout Creek Outfitters carries the full MAVRK lineup from Stingers to the Dual 3wt. Euro-nymphing Rod. As our partner, the shop will offer our first demo program where Anglers can experience the benefits firsthand.

MAVRK products will be available online through two channels: MAVRK's online store and Amazon. Our online store offers the full range of products, while Amazon will help connect us with markets in North America including Canada and Mexico.

The Stinger replaces a traditional fly reel reducing unnecessary weight and inertia. Its lightweight, hybrid approach combines the simplicity of Tenkara and effectiveness of modern Euro Nymphing techniques. There are two Stinger models (M1 and Comp)—both include our Tracer 62 Euro-nymph line/leader system.

"Trout Creek Outfitters is proud to offer the MAVRK Stinger! This simple and lightweight fly line management system is a great asset for both the hard-core Euro-nymphing aficionado and the beginner Fly Caster alike. It's easy to use… lightweight and strong. Less moving parts means more reliability, and in a sport with a lot overly complicated gear this is a breath of fresh air!"

—Miles Zimmerman, owner of Trout Creek Outfitters

SOURCE MAVRK Industries