The Max Collaborative and Spark GHC Announce Joint Venture to Deliver High-Quality Housing for Ohio's Workforce

CLEVELAND, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Max Collaborative and Spark GHC today announced a joint venture that will bring a new housing initiative to communities across Ohio. Together, the organizations will invest in 15+ strategically selected sites to create high-quality, well-managed housing designed for the state's professionals who power local communities; the teachers, healthcare workers, service professionals, contractors, first responders, and traveling specialists who keep local communities running.

Vision for this newly announced housing initiative.

This long-term partnership represents a shared commitment to community benefit, smart growth, and strengthening Ohio's workforce infrastructure. The initial phase is underway, with the first three locations currently nearing final selection. Construction on these assets, which will serve both flexible and full-time residents, is expected to begin in 2026, with full build out completed within three to five years.

A Partnership Built on Community Investment

The joint venture pairs The Max Collaborative's legacy of smartly designed, community-minded development with Spark GHC's operational excellence across multifamily and extended-stay housing. Together, the organizations will deliver a flexible housing model that supports both short-term and long-term residents while reinforcing the stability of local neighborhoods.

"For our family, this is the next generational opportunity to serve communities," said Jon Ratner, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at The Max Collaborative. "Ohio, and much of the country, has a real gap in housing that supports working families. Building on our legacy with Forest City, we're investing in a model that meets a community need and provides housing options for workers and families rooted in the places they love."

For Spark GHC, the partnership aligns with its mission to deliver high-quality, professionally managed housing solutions for local neighborhoods.

"This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to partner with a world-class organization," said Bhavin Patel, Co-Founder and Principal at Spark GHC. "The Max Collaborative brings vision and scale to our deep operational expertise in multifamily and hospitality. Together, we're creating housing opportunities that strengthen local economies and support the people who make Ohio thrive."

Designed for Community Integration

Each site will be intentionally planned to complement its surrounding neighborhood, focusing on design, walkability, landscaping, safety, and efficient land use. The model emphasizes:

Well-managed housing for local professionals

Flexible stay lengths that meet the needs of both long-term and traveling residents

Professional, on-site management to ensure accountability, maintenance, and safety

Smart growth design to minimize traffic impact and blend seamlessly into the community

"We're working closely with city officials and community organizations to ensure each project reflects local priorities and long-term goals," Patel added. "This is about partnership, transparency, and helping communities grow sustainably."

A Boost for Local Economies

Each new location is expected to deliver meaningful economic and social benefits, including:

Strong local spending from residents dining and shopping nearby

Increased tax revenue and support for local businesses

Housing options that help retain essential workers

Safe, well-maintained properties with high-quality, consistent management

A long-term commitment to neighborhood enhancement

"This is about strengthening the backbone of our communities," said Ratner. "Teachers, nurses, and working families deserve a housing solution that's well-designed, and close to the jobs and amenities that shape their daily lives."

Looking Ahead

With three sites soon to be finalized and construction expected to begin in 2026, the joint venture is set to deliver 15+ Ohio locations within a three to five year timeline. Additional markets across the Midwest are also under evaluation as the organizations look toward future phases.

About The Max Collaborative

The Max Collaborative is a privately held real-estate investment and development company led by members of the Ratner family, building on the legacy of Forest City Enterprises. Rooted in a mission to inspire, collaborate, and create lasting community impact, the firm focuses on high-quality multifamily, mixed-use, and urban-infill projects across major U.S. markets. With a commitment to integrity, sustainability, and thoughtful design, The Max Collaborative invests in places where people can thrive, prioritizing smart growth, neighborhood vitality, and long-term economic resilience. Learn more at www.themaxcollaborative.com.

About Spark GHC

Spark GHC is a minority owned, U.S. focused private real estate firm focused on developing, acquiring, and operating hospitality, multi-family, and commercial assets. Spark GHC's mission is to improve the daily guest experience through technological innovation, remain strong stewards of the community where assets are located, and be a driver of positive culture. The Spark and GHC family of companies have $525+ million in assets under ownership consisting of ~3,300 hospitality keys and multi-family units. Over the past 36 months, the companies have acquired 16 hotel assets and 2 multi-family properties. Spark GHC was founded by Amit Patel, Bhavesh Lad, Bhavin Patel, Michael J. Smith, and Saagar Parikh. The sponsor team has a diverse background spread across Main Street and Wall Street. Learn more at www.sparkghc.com . Contact them at [email protected] .

