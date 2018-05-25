The May 30 National Theatrical Premiere of "A Chance in the World" Offers Audiences a Chance to Change the Lives of Foster Children

CHICAGO, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Moviegoers nationwide will have the unique opportunity to experience former foster child Steve Pemberton's inspirational true story when "A Chance in the World," distributed by Great North Releasing Corp., makes its world premiere in over 600 U.S. movie theaters for a one-night event on May 30, 2018 via Fathom Events. The premiere, which is a celebration of National Foster Care Month, is intended to be a call to action for audience members to become aware of the issues facing foster children and orphans – and also inspire a humanitarian movement towards protecting children and improving their lives.

Poster Art for “A Chance in the World” Young Steve Pemberton (Terrell Ransom Jr.) finds reprieve in the basement

Following the feature content, a panel discussion (featuring Steve Pemberton, representatives from the Adoption Exchange, Love Without Boundaries and Felix Organization's Darryl DMC McDaniels) will explore how audience members can help foster children and orphans. The discussion will be broadcast from the Paley Center in New York City via satellite to all participating theaters. All proceeds from the Paley Center screening will be donated to charity.

Written and directed by Mark Vadik, "A Chance in the World" is the true story of a wounded boy who overcomes a broken and abusive foster care system to become a man of resilience and vision. It features Terrell Ransom Jr., Nick Turturro, Tom Sizemore, Cynda Williams, Fred Williamson and Lawrence-Hilton Jacobs.

"Obviously, we hope that audiences like the film," says Vadik. "But more importantly, we hope that it inspires audience members to do something to help these kids. To get involved, to donate time or resources… to give these kids their chance in the world."

Tickets for "A Chance in the World" can be purchased at www.FathomEvents.com or participating theater box offices. Tickets for the Paley Center event can be purchased at www.Eventbrite.com.

The filmmakers have permanently dedicated a page on the movie's official website at www.achanceintheworldmovie.com to act as an index of resources for people who would like to better understand how they can help foster children and orphans.

Great North Releasing Corp.

MEDIA CONTACT:

ANDY SALMEN

612-309-3224

195900@email4pr.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-may-30-national-theatrical-premiere-of-a-chance-in-the-world-offers-audiences-a-chance-to-change-the-lives-of-foster-children-300654775.html

SOURCE Great North Releasing Corp.