The Mayfair Hotel In DTLA Unveils New Signature Restaurant, LOCALA

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On the heels of a stunning renovation led by award-winning interior designer Gulla Jónsdóttir and Artist-in-Residence Kelly "RISK" Graval last year, The Mayfair Hotel, an historic Downtown Los Angeles hotel, today announces the opening of its new signature restaurant, LOCALA. Under the culinary vision of Executive Chef Karo Patpatyan, LOCALA will feature a menu that celebrates the diverse flavors of Los Angeles, while serving as downtown Los Angeles' most vibrant new gathering place.

Reflecting the property's longstanding commitment to the support of the art and culture of Los Angeles, LOCALA's interiors, formerly Eve DTLA, will serve as an extension of the Regime Contemporary Art Gallery, which is located on the second floor of the hotel, and will feature a monthly rotation of art by local artists.

"We are incredibly proud to unveil our new signature restaurant LOCALA in one of the most authentic and culturally rich neighborhoods in downtown Los Angeles," said Peter Kolla, General Manager of The Mayfair Hotel. "Our mission is to cultivate a dining experience that is approachable, but which reflects the incredibly layered and exquisite flavors of the city."

The menu, which draws upon Chef Patpatyan's background as the child of Armenian immigrants growing up – and dining out nearly every night – in Los Angeles, includes twists on beloved street classics as well as LA-infused fine-dining staples, signature items such as L.A. street corn covered in cotija cheese, chipotle power and chives; Spanish octopus aguachile with young coconut, avocado, cucumber, red onion lime yuzu broth and sumac; Kobe street dog wrapped in bacon and topped with Gruyere cheese served in a mustard seed bun; grilled ribeye with Argentinean chimichurri, arugula salad with Meyer lemon vinaigrette; grilled Carpentaria prawns with white corn salad and salsa macha; and a pork belly bahn mi braised in Vietnamese caramel and topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots and onions on black sesame bread.

LOCALA's decadent dessert menu features a Mexican chocolate churro with horchata anglaise and salted caramel; warm sea salt chocolate chip cookies with Carmelita chocolate and Scotch vanilla ice cream; and spiced apple cobbler crumble with toasted oats, butterscotch cream and Granny Smith apples. The restaurant will also have a full-service bar offering a selection of beer, wine and handcrafted signature cocktails.

"The menu at LOCALA reflects the generous, inclusive spirit of the city in which I grew up," said Patpatyan, who spent over a decade at Wolfgang Puck's Spago in Beverly Hills. "Whether it's an iconic fine dining dish or one from my favorite street vendor, it truly captures the essence of our multi-layered and dynamic communities, which The Mayfair Hotel has been a part of for nearly a century."

Representing the foundation and future of the diverse and inclusive City of Angels, the opening of LOCALA marks the ultimate convergence of the art, music and culture of Los Angeles for which The Mayfair Hotel stands, further positioning the hotel as the city's most vibrant social scene.

LOCALA serves breakfast, lunch and dinner. For reservations or more information, please contact (213) 632-1200 or visit mayfairla.com.

