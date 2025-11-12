THE MAZE, NEW YORK CITY'S FIRST ALCOHOL-FREE MEMBERS CLUB, OPENS IN FLATIRON

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Maze , New York City's first alcohol-free members-only club, opened on October 29th at 43 West 24th Street in Flatiron and is now welcoming members.

More than a space, The Maze represents a cultural shift - redefining how New Yorkers gather, celebrate, and connect in an era where mindful living is becoming mainstream. Early interest has been overwhelming, signaling strong demand for a new kind of members' club in New York.

The Maze, New York City’s first alcohol-free members-only club, opened on October 29th at 43 West 24th Street in Flatiron and is now welcoming members. Photo courtesy of Christian Harder Photography

Founded by Justin Gurland, a 17-year-sober entrepreneur and Licensed Master Social Worker, The Maze was created to offer members an elevated alternative to nightlife rooted in alcohol.

The 4,600-square-foot club blends exclusivity with intention, providing a home for connection, creativity, and belonging. Amenities include a full-service New American restaurant led in partnership with acclaimed chef Tom Colicchio and his team at Crafted Hospitality, a specialty coffee bar, curated lounges, and versatile event areas - all within a space designed by opa Architecture and Laube Studio.

The Maze's culinary program features seasonal, locally sourced menus with bold, inventive flavors - anchoring an experience where food and conversation take center stage. Beyond dining, members enjoy a robust cultural calendar of wellness activations, intimate networking sessions, and Cornerstone Groups - small, curated peer circles designed to foster deeper relationships through meaningful, consistent connection.

"Seventeen years ago, when I first got sober, I dreamed of a place like this - a space to connect with friends, colleagues, and community without alcohol at the center," said Justin Gurland, Founder and CEO of The Maze. "Opening The Maze is the realization of that vision, and my hope is that it becomes a home where everyone feels welcome while helping reimagine how people gather in New York and beyond."

At its core, The Maze is about people - creating a culture of intention, belonging, and joy. Whether someone is sober, sober-curious, or simply looking for a different kind of night out, The Maze offers a place to gather, grow, and feel part of something meaningful. Founding Memberships will close on November 30th due to strong early demand, while general membership remains open. Applications can be submitted at themazenyc.com/membership-application .

For more on The Maze, visit themazenyc.com and follow @themazenyc on Instagram for the latest updates.

