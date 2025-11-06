The McClellan Law Firm Earns Tier 1 Rankings in 2026 Best Law Firms®

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm, a boutique civil trial practice based in San Diego, has been named to the 2026 edition of Best Law Firms®, earning Tier 1 San Diego rankings in Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Commercial Litigation.

Published annually by Best Lawyers, Best Law Firms® recognizes law firms that have achieved outstanding professional excellence and earned the respect of clients and peers within the legal community. Selection is based on a comprehensive evaluation of client and peer feedback, firm data, and independent research. Eligibility requires that at least one lawyer be recognized in the current edition of The Best Lawyers in America®. Firm Founder Craig R. McClellan has been named to that list every year since 1993.

"We take great pride in this recognition because it reflects both our results and the trust of those we serve," said Craig R. McClellan, Founding Attorney of The McClellan Law Firm. "Our team is committed to pursuing justice for clients who have suffered life-changing losses and to maintaining the high standards that have defined our practice for more than 30 years."

The firm's latest honor follows a major victory earlier this year: a $28 million jury verdict against the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) on behalf of a young pedestrian injured in a Tulare County crosswalk. The award is believed to be the largest in county history involving public roadway conditions.

Over its three-decade history, The McClellan Law Firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for clients and achieved more than 150 separate verdicts and settlements exceeding $1 million. Its cases have included high-profile product defect and catastrophic injury litigation against major automakers and corporations.

The firm continues to be recognized for its exceptional trial results, its integrity in advocacy, and its dedication to clients throughout San Diego and across California. To learn more about The McClellan Law Firm, visit www.mcclellanlaw.com.

