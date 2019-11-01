The McClellan Law Firm Named Tier 1 Metro "Best Law Firm" in 3 Practice Areas by Best Lawyers® 2020

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The McClellan Law Firm has been named as a Tier 1 Metro "Best Law Firm" in three practice areas by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® in 2020. The law firm was selected as Tier 1 Metro for Commercial Litigation, Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs, and Product Liability Litigation – Plaintiffs, all in San Diego.

To be named by U.S. News – Best Lawyers®, a law firm must first be eligible by having at least one attorney on staff who is named in a current edition of Best Lawyers®. Eligible law firms are contacted by U.S. News – Best Lawyers® and asked to submit further information. In particular, client and professional references and testimonials are valued greatly during the selection process.

Only a small percentage of all law firms will ever be named as a "Best Law Firm" for any of their practice areas. Named law firms are sorted by National or Metro rankings, depending on the business conducted by that firm.

