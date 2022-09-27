The McHenry Group is Bringin' Sexy Back to BBQ with its latest concept!

Pica Rica Americana BBQ gets set to open in St. George, Fall 2022!

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The McHenry Group, a progressive restaurant group focused on experiential restaurant concept creation, today announced its bringin' sexy back to BBQ as its newest concept, Pica Rica Americana BBQ, gets set to open this fall, first in St. George.

Jason Neeley and Michael McHenry

True to the DNA of The McHenry Group, Pica Rica Americana BBQ is a collaboration between award-winning geniuses, brought together by nationally recognized concepteur, Michael McHenry, with Jason Neeley (named 2022 Restaurateur of the Year); and culinary wizard Chef Tyler Stokes (Chef of the Year, 2022) – This trio are all forces of nature in their own right, coming together to change the BBQ game for good.

The McHenry Group (TMG) is known for its ability to create brands that weave into the fabric of the neighborhoods where they reside – restaurants where people from all walks of life come to gather.

"Pica Rica Americana BBQ will be right in the heart of St. George – we're by the neighborhood, for the neighborhood – and it's what makes our business tick," said McHenry. "St. George really bloomed during the pandemic as a big focus turned to health and lifestyle. Positioned 45-minutes from the front entrance of Zion National Park and nestled in the red cliffs of southern Utah, we couldn't think of a better backdrop for our latest experience! We're bringing the relationship between the guest and the Pitmaster back to BBQ. Few styles of culinary fare are as personal, intimate and connective as BBQ and it's time to take it on. The recipe for the smoke show we're bringing has been honed and refined for 15 years, marrying central Texas BBQ themes with the excitement and flavor of Mexico City."

"You'll see hand-rolled tortillas, fresh off the griddle handed right to the guest -- you'll walk through the kitchen to see fresh sausage being made on your way to the pit room where dozens of award-winning briskets are being smoked – that's BBQ at its best," said Neeley.

Pica Rica means rich & delicious – BBQ moles, fresh salsas, street corn and desserts -- in an environment where people will want to see and be seen, we're bringing a new flare to the Pit.

"We believe everything tastes better in a tortilla – especially brisket – so we're taking on real BBQ, curating an experience that captures that essence and connectivity of celebrating life through sharing a meal," said Stokes. "We're taking on BBQ and making it sexy!"

The opening of Pica Rica Americana BBQ comes fast on the heels of the one-year anniversary of the opening of TMG's most recent hit, Sunday's Best, a brunch-only concept that quickly became Utah's hottest restaurant, bringing pancakes and champagne to the heart of Utah's Wasatch Front. For more information, visit TheMcHenryGroup.com

About The McHenry Group

National award-winning restauranteur, Michael McHenry, known for incubating and developing brand concepts from startup to enterprise is the founder of The McHenry Group. Since its inception just four years ago, TMG has introduced new concepts to the market including its newest restaurant, Sunday's Best, featuring a chef-crafted, all-day brunch menu in Sandy, Utah; Dirty Bird Chxx, offering Nashville-inspired hot chicken; and Oak Wood Fire Kitchen in Draper, Utah. For more information visit www.TheMcHenryGroup.com.

SOURCE The McHenry Group