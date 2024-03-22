The McKnight Brain Research Foundation Releases Survey Showing Majority of People Feel Uninformed About What's Normal and What to Expect as the Brain Ages

Foundation Launching New Campaign – Brain Works: Optimize Your Brain Span –

to Educate the Public on Cognitive Aging and How to Keep the Brain Healthy

ORLANDO, Fla., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The McKnight Brain Research Foundation (MBRF) today released findings from a new survey showing one-third of Americans feel uninformed about normal brain aging. In addition, 87% of Americans are concerned about experiencing age-related memory loss and a decline in brain function as they grow older. To educate the public about normal brain aging, also known as cognitive aging, the MBRF is launching a new campaign, Brain Works – Optimize Your Brain Span.

Cognitive aging is a natural part of aging and may include some changes in the ability to think, learn, and remember. Brain Works is designed to help mitigate the fear many people have about brain aging by educating the public on what cognitive aging is and offering evidence-based information, tips and resources to help them reach and maintain optimal brain health. The Brain Works campaign features an online hub of tools and resources from the MBRF and other reputable organizations with expertise in cognitive health that can be found at: McKnightBrain.org/BrainWorks.

"For the past 25 years, the McKnight Brain Research Foundation has been a leading supporter of research to better understand and alleviate the effects of age-related cognitive decline and memory loss," said Michael L. Dockery, MD, Chair of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation. "Now, we are excited to launch the Brain Works campaign as a way to help the public better understand what cognitive aging is, as a first step to easing fear and encouraging everyone to take action to promote healthy brain aging."

The MBRF survey showed that only 32% of respondents believe they can take action to help control their brain health as they age. The campaign aims to reverse that thinking by calling on the public to "optimize your brain span" – a call to action to learn about cognitive aging and take the important steps that can help keep the brain healthy across the lifespan.

"Research suggests there are lifestyle changes people can make to help protect their brain health with age. From diet to exercising regularly and even getting enough sleep, adopting a combination of healthy behaviors can benefit both the brain and the body," said Madhav Thambisetty, MD, PhD, Vice Chair of the McKnight Brain Research Foundation. "We hope the Brain Works campaign will help the public better understand this connection and empower people to put the same amount of effort into caring for their brains as they do the rest of their bodies."

Tips to Optimize Your Brain Span – The Body / Brain Connection:

Take care of your physical health by getting health screenings as recommended for your age. Also, be sure to manage chronic health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Eat a healthy and balanced diet that's low in fat and high in vegetables and fruit. Adopting a healthy diet can reduce the risk of many chronic diseases and may help keep your brain healthy as well.

Exercise. Break a sweat with regular cardiovascular exercise to elevate the heart rate and increase blood flow to the brain and body. Several studies have linked regular physical activity with a reduced risk of cognitive decline. Aim to get about 30 minutes of physical activity every day, even in smaller bursts.

Keep Your Mind Active. Challenge and activate the mind with activities like puzzles, building furniture, or playing games to encourage strategic thinking. Taking an online class or learning a new language, skill, or hobby will also help keep your mind sharp.

Don't Forget Mental Health. Studies have linked depression with an increased risk of cognitive decline. Managing stress and seeking medical attention for any symptoms of depression, anxiety, or any other mental health concerns will help optimize your brain health.

Stay Connected. Social and intellectual engagement is important to brain health. Pursuing interesting and meaningful social activities will help you keep connections with others. Try volunteering or even sharing the activities you enjoy with friends and family.

Get Enough Sleep. Not getting enough sleep may result in problems with memory and thinking, yet a third of American adults report regularly getting less than the recommended 7-8 hours of sleep. Help protect your brain by getting better sleep.



About the McKnight Brain Research Foundation

Founded in 1999, the McKnight Brain Research Foundation is the nation's only private foundation dedicated exclusively to discovering the mysteries of the aging brain. The Foundation has funded more than $200 million in research specifically targeting age-related cognitive decline and memory loss through direct contributions and in partnership with the four McKnight Brain Institutes and the National Institute on Aging through the Foundation for the National Institutes of Health. Learn more about the Foundation at: www.mcknightbrain.org.

About the Brain Works Campaign

The McKnight Brain Research Foundation launched the "Brain Works: Optimize Your Brain Span" campaign in March 2024 to educate the public about what cognitive aging is, and to offer tips to help maintain optimum brain health with age. The campaign features information on cognitive aging, including an online hub of tools and resources from the McKnight Brain Research Foundation and other reputable organizations with cognitive health expertise. Visit the resource hub and learn more at McKnightBrain.org/BrainWorks.

About the McKnight Brain Research Foundation Consumer Survey

The MBRF survey was conducted by Wakefield Research (www.wakefieldresearch.com). Responses were solicited from 1,000 nationally representative US adults ages 18+, between December 11th and December 15th, 2023, using an email invitation and an online survey. Data has been weighted.

