The Meadows Foundation Names Monica Christopher Chief Philanthropy Officer

DALLAS, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows Foundation today announced that Monica Christopher has been named Chief Philanthropy Officer. In this role, she will work closely with Foundation President and CEO Eric R. Meadows to help guide the strategy and direction of the Foundation's philanthropic work across Texas.

Monica Christopher

"Monica has exactly the leadership and experience this moment calls for," said Mr. Meadows. "She is a trusted partner, a proven leader, and someone who understands how collaboration and philanthropy can drive real, lasting change. We are very happy to welcome her to the Foundation."

Ms. Christopher currently serves as Dallas Campus President of Texas Woman's University (TWU), where she has advanced philanthropic engagement and led strategic campus growth and initiatives. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Giving and Community Impact Officer at Communities Foundation of Texas, where she built and led major philanthropic initiatives and cross-sector partnerships.

"Leaving Texas Woman's University was not an easy decision because I'm incredibly proud of the progress and momentum we've built," said Ms. Christopher. "At the same time, my love for philanthropy and the opportunity to work with The Meadows Foundation made this a unique and meaningful next chapter. I'm honored to join an organization with such a strong legacy of serving Texans."

With more than two decades of senior leadership experience in philanthropy and community impact, Ms. Christopher is widely respected for her ability to bring together strategy, resources, and outcomes to achieve lasting change. She brings vast knowledge of the Dallas philanthropic landscape and a far-reaching network across North Texas.

"Her leadership will strengthen our grantmaking and help position the Foundation to continue improving the quality and circumstances of life for Texans now and in the future," added Mr. Meadows.

Ms. Christopher is wrapping up her responsibilities at TWU and will join the Foundation full-time on February 17.

About The Meadows Foundation

The Meadows Foundation is a private philanthropic institution established in 1948 by Algur H. and Virginia Meadows to benefit the people of Texas. The Dallas-based foundation has enriched the lives of countless Texans through initiatives in arts and culture, civic and public affairs, education, environment, health, and human services. Since its inception, the Foundation has disbursed more than $1.4 billion in grants and charitable expenditures to Texas institutions and agencies.

