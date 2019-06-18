The Meadows Foundation Names Peter M. Miller President and CEO

"The board agrees that Peter's leadership and experience make him the right person to lead the Foundation," said current President and CEO Linda Perryman Evans. "It is not an easy job, but it is the most rewarding and I believe Peter will make a tremendous contribution to furthering our mission of serving the people of Texas."

"I am excited and honored to take on this role," said Mr. Miller. "Having served the Foundation previously as a director and trustee for 10 years, I understand how important this work is to the Meadows family and to Texas. I look forward to continuing the great work that Linda has done for the Foundation."

Mr. Miller will be relocating to Dallas from Connecticut. He brings a strong background in financial services to the Foundation. Most recently, he was senior vice president of private wealth management at Robert W. Baird. He also served in multiple leaderships roles at Wells Fargo Advisors, Wachovia Securities, A.G. Edwards & Sons, Inc., and Kidder, Peabody and Co. In addition to serving the Foundation, he co-founded Sons & Daughters of Soulard, and was a board member of Saint Louis Old Newsboys Day, Saint Louis Symphony, and Saint Louis Red Cross. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in psychology from Hobart and William Smith Colleges. Mr. Miller is married and has two daughters and two grandchildren.

Ms. Evans will retire December 31, 2019, after 23 years as president and CEO of the Foundation. She will remain a director and trustee. Under her leadership, the Foundation has distributed $873 million to nonprofits across Texas.

About The Meadows Foundation

Believing their own lives were greatly enriched by giving, Al and Virginia Meadows shared their wealth with many charitable causes benefiting the people of the state that had been so generous to them. They established The Meadows Foundations in 1948 to improve the quality and circumstances of life for Texans now and for future generations.

Since its inception, the Foundation has disbursed more than $1.2 billion to 3,600 Texas institutions and agencies across all 254 Texas counties. Grants are awarded to 501(c)(3) organizations and public entities in the areas of arts and culture, civic and public affairs, education, health, and human services as well as initiatives promoting the environment, mental health, and public education.

