The Meadows Releases First Annual Outcomes Report Demonstrating Strong, Sustained Progress in Addiction, Trauma, and Mental Health Treatment

WICKENBURG, Ariz., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows, a national leader in trauma, addiction, and mental health treatment, today released its 2024 Annual Outcomes Report, demonstrating significant, measurable improvements in patient well-being across residential, outpatient, and virtual programs. The report draws on independently collected data tracked by Vista Research Group, including post-treatment follow-up through one year, providing a comprehensive view of sustained recovery and highlighting the effectiveness of The Meadows' evidence-based, trauma-focused approach.

Key Findings from 2024

Significant Symptom Reductions – Patients entering treatment with moderate to severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD reported meaningful decreases over the course of treatment.

– Patients entering treatment with moderate to severe symptoms of depression, anxiety, and PTSD reported meaningful decreases over the course of treatment. Sustained Recovery – Post-treatment follow-up shows patients maintain progress, with abstinence rates for moderate to severe substance use disorders consistently exceeding Vista behavioral health industry norms.

– Post-treatment follow-up shows patients maintain progress, with abstinence rates for moderate to severe substance use disorders consistently Vista behavioral health industry norms. High Engagement and Satisfactio n – Patients reported strong satisfaction with individual and group therapy, reflecting the value of a supportive, connected care environment.

n – Patients reported strong satisfaction with individual and group therapy, reflecting the value of a supportive, connected care environment. Improved Life Functioning – Outcomes extend beyond symptom reduction, including gains in relationships, housing stability, engagement in work or school, and personal goals.

Patients also highlight the role of group therapy and peer connection in recovery, reinforcing how The Meadows' integrated, community-driven approach supports lasting change. Jadon, a Meadows patient, shared, "My group ended up being the key to the whole experience, the central part of my experience here, and the most meaningful part of my experience here. Hearing other people in addiction and recovery helped me open and explore these things that had been bottled up for so long."

Outcomes Reflect the Meadows Approach to Care

The findings underscore how The Meadows' pillars of care drive tangible, enduring outcomes for patients:

Unparalleled Expertise That Delivers Results – Decades of clinical leadership and guidance from nationally recognized Senior Fellows ensure every treatment decision is informed by experience and evidence, producing real, measurable change.

– Decades of clinical leadership and guidance from nationally recognized Senior Fellows ensure every treatment decision is informed by experience and evidence, producing real, measurable change. Specialized, Integrated Care – Programs specifically designed to treat the individual holistically, addressing trauma, addiction, mental health, and co-occurring conditions simultaneously, producing outcomes that go beyond symptom management.

– Programs specifically designed to treat the individual holistically, addressing trauma, addiction, mental health, and co-occurring conditions simultaneously, producing outcomes that go beyond symptom management. Community and Connection – Healing is amplified through group therapy, family involvement, peer support, and our continuum of care, which meets patients wherever they are in their journey and supports continued recovery.

– Healing is amplified through group therapy, family involvement, peer support, and our continuum of care, which meets patients wherever they are in their journey and supports continued recovery. Legacy of Innovation and Trust – Nearly 50 years of leadership, combined with neuroscience-informed therapies, interventional psychiatry, and data transparency, ensures that our interventions produce quantitative, persisting improvement.

Aaron Wilson, MD, Chief Medical Officer, said, "The data reinforces the heart of our work. Patients are making meaningful progress in symptoms, daily functioning, and long-term recovery. These results guide us, push us to keep learning and innovating, and help us strengthen the trauma-focused, integrated care that cultivates genuine, lasting change."

The 2024 Annual Outcomes Report demonstrates The Meadows' commitment to transparency, measurement, and continuous improvement. Providers, patients, and families can see how individualized care, evidence-based modalities, and connected support combine to create meaningful, sustainable results.

For more information and to view the full outcomes report, visit www.themeadows.com/about/clinical-outcomes.

About Meadows Behavioral Healthcare

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a national network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers. For nearly 50 years, MBH has provided evidence-based treatment for trauma, addiction, psychiatric disorders, eating disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Its comprehensive continuum of care—from inpatient to outpatient and virtual programs—delivers personalized treatment plans and a connected community to help patients achieve lasting recovery. Learn more at TheMeadows.com or call 800-244-4949.

