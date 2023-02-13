The Meadows School Annual Poker Tournament Fundraiser to be Held at The Mob Museum

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Meadows School (TMS) is pleased to announce its tenth annual party and poker tournament fundraiser will be held at the historic Mob Museum in Downtown Las Vegas. The theme for this year's event is "Betting on Excellence" with all proceeds going to the independent school's annual fund.

"The Meadows School has missed some cherished traditions in recent years, but we are thrilled to announce the revival of our Soirée & Poker Tournament. We look forward to rekindling a strong sense of community and spirit within our school through this exciting event," says Michael Orman, TMS Interim Advancement Director.

The event will take place on Friday, March 3, 2023, starting at 6:30 p.m. and will feature unique entertainment, delectable dining, delicious libations, and sophisticated fun, in addition to the tournament. This event is open to the public (21+) with poker player tickets for $250 or soirée-only tickets for $200.

"This event is a fun way to bring Meadows families and supporters together. It doesn't matter if you don't play poker—there's so much to do and experience—and it all benefits Meadows students," says Naz Ford, TMS parent, board member, and planning committee member.

Proceeds will go toward The Meadows' annual fund campaign. The annual fund supplements tuition dollars in order to provide additional activities and programs that create a unique educational experience for TMS students in preschool through grade twelve.

Many local businesses are supporting this event including Union Concierge , Vegas Event Lights, The Jewelers, Inc. , Becker Enterprises , Credit One Bank , Las Vegas Plastic Surgery , Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Nuance Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery , Northern Trust , Vegas Vascular Specialists , Petiamo Pet Salon , Fifth Street Gaming , Pink Box Donuts , Whiskful Thinking Cakes , and Nothing Bundt Cakes .

There will be a silent auction to accompany the event featuring signed sports memorabilia, Raiders tickets, an in-home private chef, an exotic car experience, and unique Meadows-only packages. There will also be a 50/50 raffle for a chance to win up to one full year's Meadows tuition credit!

About The Meadows School

The Meadows School is a non-profit, independent college preparatory day school located in Las Vegas, Nevada. With over 930 students in grades pre-k through twelfth, highly trained faculty work with students in all phases of their academic journey to help them push beyond their perceived limits. This, coupled with top-flight athletics and arts programs, allows The Meadows to provide students with the skill set they need to thrive in a rapidly changing world as citizens of a global society. To learn more about this comprehensive independent school, please visit www.themeadowsschool.org .

