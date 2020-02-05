The Meatball Chronicles Debuts at the W French Quarter in NOWFE's First Pop-Up Theater Event

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an outside of the box event, on March 20th, 2020, the New Orleans Food and Wine Experience collaborates with The W French Quarter Hotel to create a unique pop up theater event, debuting a new kind of food and wine experience for its attendees. Debrianna Mansini, known for her roles in Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad and Crazy Heart, performs her critically acclaimed show, The Meatball Chronicles, in the W courtyard. She shares the night with SoBou Chef Darren Porretto, bringing together a night of storytelling and Italian Creole delights.

Now in its 28th year, NOWFE is well known for providing its attendees with more than just diverse and innovative cuisine and libations. Voted one of USA TODAY's 10 Best Food and Wine Festivals of the Southeast, the festival is committed to providing unique culinary experiences and that is exactly what they intend to do with The Meatball Chronicles. Pushing the envelope beyond the traditional festival music performers, the evening will begin with an Italian wine tasting. Mansini will then perform in the courtyard of the W Hotel, followed by Chef Porretto's masterful bites of Italian Creole dishes.

The show follows Mansini thru the preparation of one epic meal, with each ingredient recounting relationships with her Italian family of five sisters and her mother, from whom she learned to cook. She brings the audience on a delicious Joseph Campbell-like culinary journey which teaches her and anyone who has a family, much about the ways families laugh, grieve and share the deep meaning of love embedded in our food. "We are honored to have Debrianna Mansini join us for the New Orleans Wine & Food Experience. This is the first time that our festival is venturing into the performing arts, and we couldn't be more ecstatic to have the Meatball Chronicles make its New Orleans debut."

Aimee Brown, Executive Director

Mansini has partnered with chefs around the country, performing her show from Maine to Alaska. Mansini says, "Most people are VERY hungry when the show is over so this is a perfect way for them to immerse themselves in the experience."

NOWFE is a non-profit organization with 100% of proceeds going to causes that support culinary education.

Event Details:

March 20, 2020 at 7:00pm - 9:30pm

Cost: $85

https://www.nowfe.com/special-event/experiences/the-meatball-chronicles-with-debrianna-mansini

The W French Quarter

316 Chartres St

New Orleans, LA 70130

Media Contact: Aimee Brown

504.465.5185

233595@email4pr.com

debriannamansini.com

Trailer: https://youtu.be/cN1DmtEP2PI

SOURCE Debrianna Mansini