The Media Is Raving About the New Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods

SAN DIEGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new Highly Nutritious & Insanely Delicious™ Crunchy Tomato Chips from Just Pure Foods have become a media sensation:

"I liked their crunch and crispiness, which is amazing considering they're not fried or baked." - Brian Lee, EatDrinkMadison.com

"These vegetable chips check all the boxes when it comes to healthy, guilt-free snacking. They're not only delicious but also vegan, gluten-free, nut-free, allergen-free, calorie conscious, keto friendly, non-GMO and responsibly farmed — wow!" - Gail Worley, The Worley Gig

"I've enjoyed the Just Pure Foods Tomato Chips on salads, soups, dipped in hummus, and even straight out of the bag." - Sandy T., Mommy Review Time



These better-for-you snacks are low-temperature dried and contain important nutrients and anti-inflammatory compounds. Containing only 50 or 60 calories per bag, they can satiate cravings, help you watch your weight, and boost your metabolism. Neither baked nor fried, they're 100% dehydrated, gluten-free, vegan, nut-free, farm fresh, allergen-free, calorie-conscious, Keto friendly, and non-GMO snacks designed to provide a boost of energy without the calories.

"At Just Pure Foods we believe in creating melt-in-your-mouth healthy Tomato Chips made with vine-ripened tomatoes," explains Dr. Scott Feldman, founder of Just Pure Foods. "Fresh and delicious, try our incredibly cheesy, spicy, and smoky flavors."

Snackers can enjoy three flavors: Spicy Jalapeño Tomato Chips, Cheesy Tomato Chips, and Barbecue Tomato Chips, available on Amazon in an 8-pack for $19.99, shipped in Recycled Packaging. Besides ordering online, the Healthy Tomato Chips are available in California at Ralphs Supermarkets and Bristol Farms.

Just Pure Food's strategic partner, Master's Touch Brands, has been growing top-quality produce at Nase Farms in Vizcaino Baja, California, for more than 30 years. These healthy alternative snacks are made using sustainable farming practices by upcycling tomatoes that would have been plowed under because they are not the right size, shape or have ripened too early.

About Just Pure Foods

Just Pure Foods specializes in the creation of great-tasting products for superfoods and healthy lifestyle customers by manufacturing and distributing innovative plant-based snacks. Future products include Healthy Salad Toppings, Basil/Spinach and Sour Cream/Onion Tomato Chips, Pineapple Chips, Bell Pepper Chips, Jicama Chips and more. Learn more at Just Pure Foods.

