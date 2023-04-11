The Medical Device Coatings Market is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR of 7.7% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

Driven by the growing demand for medical devices, coupled with unique coating needs for each type of medical device, an increasing number of developers are leveraging the technical expertise of medical device coating providers

The growing demand for complex medical devices has prompted developers to innovate and introduce biocompatible, high-performance medical device coatings that can meet the operational, clinical, and engineering requirements for these devices. Presently, multiple types of medical device coatings are available in the market to accommodate the multifunctionality of novel medical devices.

Key Market Insights

85+ companies across the globe currently claim to provide medical device coatings

The contemporary market landscape is dominated by the presence of small (11-50 employees) and mid-sized (51-500 employees) players, which constitute over 65% of the total number of players. Additionally, majority (64%) of the players are based in North America.

Presently, more than 115 surface modification technologies / coating solutions are available in the market

Over 75% of the products apply hydrophilic coatings. Of these, over 95% of the products are being used to provide modification of invasive devices, such as catheters, implants, stents and surgical instruments. It is worth highlighting that ~55% of the products offer microbial resistance to the medical devices.

Partnership activity within this field has grown significantly between 2018 and 2022

Maximum number of partnerships were inked in 2019. Majority (30%) of the instances captured in the report were mergers and acquisitions, followed by product development agreements and product commercialization agreements (16% each).

PESTEL framework assists coating providers in evaluating their current capabilities to operate within the industry

This framework takes into consideration the six parameters, political, economical, sociological, technological, environmental and legal, that aid the organization to mitigate the upcoming risks. In addition, the analysis can be deployed to invent strategies that can influence financing decisions in order to increase profitability and identify the key areas of improvement for the firm.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture the larger share (over 60%) of the market by 2035

Growth in this domain is anticipated to be primarily driven by the rising demand for medical devices. In fact, Class III type of medical devices are expected to occupy 63% of the market opportunity in 2035. Further, the market share of polymer-based coatings is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered

How is the medical device coatings market anticipated to grow?

Which type of partnership models are commonly adopted by stakeholders in the medical device coatings and surface modification technologies domain?

What are the different types of coatings offered by big industry players involved in the medical device coatings market?

What are the different substrates onto which, these coatings can be applied?

Which region is likely to have the highest growth rate in medical device coatings market?

Which segment, in terms of type of medical device coated, accounts for the largest share in the medical device coatings market?

The financial opportunity within the Medical Device Coating Services and Surface Modification Technologies Market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Device Class

Class I Medical Devices



Class II Medical Devices



Class III Medical Devices

Type of Coating Material

Metal Coatings



Polymer Coatings



Other Types of Coatings

Company Size

Very Small



Small



Mid-sized



Large



Very Large

Geographical Regions

North America



Europe



Asia



Rest of the World

The research also includes detailed profiles of key players (listed below) that offer coatings for medical devices; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on product portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Advanced Coating

Biocoat

Evonik

Formacoat

Harland Medical Systems

Para-Coat Technologies

Specialty Coating Systems

SurModics

TUA Systems

