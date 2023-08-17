The Medical Drones Market is projected to be close to USD 3 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of ~14%, claims Roots Analysis

The introduction of medical drones has led to a remarkable transformation in healthcare delivery to hard-to-reach areas by harnessing state-of-the-art technology to improve patient care and delivery of medical supplies and emergency relief materials

Over the years, drones have become indispensable in healthcare, delivering drugs, medical kits, vaccines, organs, and surgical equipment. They are designed to transport the medical resources swiftly and safely to remote or hard-to-reach areas, especially in emergency situations where timely delivery is critical. Further, the incorporation of modern technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and computer vision (CV), has made drones smarter and more efficient. As the benefits of medical drone technology for the improvement of healthcare delivery are realized, the medical drones market is likely to witness significant growth in the foreseeable future.

Key Market Insights

More than 75 medical drones are presently available in the market

Majority (53%) of the medical drones have multi-rotor wings, followed by 29% drones with fixed wing. Further, over 65% of these drones deliver drugs, followed by medical kits (49%). In addition, hospitals / pharmacies emerged as the most common end-users (~60%) of medical drone delivery purposes.

Nearly 100 players currently claim to be engaged in medical drone industry

More than 30% of the players engaged in this domain are located in Europe, followed by those based in Asia-Pacific. Further, more than 50% of the players are very small (2-10 employees) and small companies (11-50 employees). Interestingly, 82% of all the players were established between 2011-2020.

Around 65% of the partnership agreements were inked in the last 2 years

Majority of the agreements related to medical drones were signed for supply agreements, which account for 67% of the total partnerships. Further, most of the deals have been inked by players based in Europe.

Over USD 3 billion were raised by players across various funding rounds, since 2016

A steady increase has been observed in funding activity since 2020, with the maximum number of instances (23) being reported in the year 2022. More than 80% of the total amount was raised via venture capital rounds.

Players based in Asia-Pacific are anticipated to capture nearly 40% of the market share by 2035

The global medical drones market is currently driven by an increase in demand for healthcare access to remote areas and faster medical deliveries to hospitals or during an emergency. By 2035, delivery of medical drugs via drones is likely to capture over 35% of the market share. Notably, medical drones targeted for hospitals and pharmacies are anticipated to dominate the market with a significant share of 45% projected till 2035.

Key Questions Answered

What are medical drones?

Do medical drones exist?

What are the uses of medical drones?

How fast is a medical drone?

What are the driving factors of the medical drones market?

What is the current size of medical drones market?

What are the leading market segments in the global medical drones market?

Which region is leading the global medical drones market?

What will be the CAGR of global medical drones market?

Which are the leading companies operating in the medical drones market?

What are the problems with medical drones?

How much does a drone delivery cost?

The overall financial opportunity associated within the medical drones market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Rotor

Multi-Rotor Drones



Fixed-Wing Drones



Hybrid Wing Drones



Single Rotor Drones

Payload Ranges

1-5 Kgs



6-20 Kgs



21-50 Kgs



51-120 Kgs



121-200 Kgs



>200 Kgs

Type of Medical Supplies

Drugs



Medical Kits



Vaccines



Organs



Surgical Equipment

End-Users

Hospitals / Pharmacies



Diagnostic Labs



Government Bodies



NGOs

Type of Automation

Fully Automated Drones



Semi-Automated Drones

Company Size

Small



Mid-Sized



Large

Key Geographical Regions

Asia-Pacific ( India , Japan , Russia , China , Australia and rest of the Aisa-Pacific)

Europe (UK, Germany , France , Spain , Italy and rest of the Europe )

North America (US, Canada and rest of the North America )

Middle East and North Africa

The opinions and insights presented in the report were influenced by discussions held with senior stakeholders in the industry. The report features detailed transcripts of interviews and surveys held with the following experts:

Adam Klaptocz (Chief Executive Officer, RigiTech)

(Chief Executive Officer, RigiTech) Arpit Sharma (Associate Vice President, TSAW Drones)

(Associate Vice President, TSAW Drones) Hanne Grotle Nore (Business Development Manager, Aviant)

(Business Development Manager, Aviant) Kirill Shilov (Chief Executive Officer, Sky-Drones)

(Chief Executive Officer, Sky-Drones) Vikram Singh (Chief Executive Officer, TechEagle)

(Chief Executive Officer, TechEagle) Zacharias Sarris (Chief Executive Officer, ALTUS)

(Chief Executive Officer, ALTUS) Anonymous (Project Manager, Anonymous)

The research includes profiles of key players (listed below) engaged in this domain; each profile features a brief overview of the company, details related to its recent developments (including funding and collaborations), financial performance (if available) and an informed future outlook.

Airbus

Amazon

DJI

EHang

Falck

L3Harris

Meituan

Qualcomm

Volocopter

Zipline

