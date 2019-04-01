NEW YORK, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The trend of increasing installations is expected to continue during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of radiotherapy equipment by hospitals and clinics for the treatment of various tumors and growing awareness of advanced radiotherapy equipment. Many medical professionals and healthcare policymakers are increasingly advocating the use of the latest medical advances to combat cancer and deal with the rising incidence of cancer. As a result, there is an increase in the demand for advanced radiotherapy equipment. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the medical radiation shielding market will register a CAGR of almost 5% by 2023.



Market Overview

Rising number of diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy procedures

The demand for radiation shielding products in healthcare facilities is rising due to the increasing use of radiation-based equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of various health problems including infectious and non-communicable diseases and the growing adoption of diagnostic nuclear medicine equipment.

Lack of awareness about ionizing radiation risks among healthcare workers

There is a lack of awareness about ionizing radiation risks among healthcare workers in several developed as well as developing countries. A significant proportion of physicians. staff radiologists: and technologists lack knowledge about radiation protection. Many clinicians underestimate the overall radiation doses associated with various imaging modalities and some are even unable to correctly differentiate between ionizing and non-ionizing radiation-based imaging techniques.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be highly fragmented and with the presence of several companies. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



