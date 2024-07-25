The Medical University of South Carolina Becomes First in South Carolina to Adopt MOLLI Surgical's Advanced Breast Cancer Technology

MOLLI® 2 System offers breast cancer patients enhanced comfort and unmatched surgical precision

CHARLESTON, S.C. and DEERFIELD, Ill., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSC Hollings Cancer Center, an NCI-designated cancer center within the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), the state's only comprehensive academic health system, is partnering with MOLLI Surgical to adopt the MOLLI® 2 System. The award-winning wire-free and radiation-free technology for localizing lesions for breast cancer surgery improves the patient experience and has earned praise from surgeons for its accuracy and ease of use.

"Hollings has adopted the MOLLI 2 System in order to treat our patients with the most accurate, advanced technology available," said Andrea Abbott, M.D., a surgical oncologist and medical director of the Comprehensive Breast Program at Hollings. "MOLLI 2 provides precise feedback while localizing the lesion; the information is instantaneous and allows for efficiency and accuracy. And patients appreciate the flexibility of having the MOLLI® Marker placed ahead of time instead of adding another procedure to the day of surgery."

The MOLLI 2 System is an innovative technology that allows radiologists to mark lesions with the MOLLI Marker, a localization device roughly the size of a sesame seed. The device can be placed up to 30 days before surgery, allowing radiology to make the best use of time in the mammography suite without the need to synchronize schedules with surgery. Surgeons then use the MOLLI® Wand and MOLLI® Tablet to locate the lesion marked in radiology reliably, eliminating the need for wire-guided localization. The technology features a market-leading innovation — directional 3D guidance — which enables MOLLI 2 to direct surgeons to the lesion with millimeter precision. The MOLLI 2 System is easy to use, reliable, and precise, improving efficiency and enhancing the patient experience.

"MUSC makes a profound impact on its community as the state's only comprehensive academic health system. Given its wide reach to patients and medical students, we're honored to be selected as a partner to provide precision surgery solutions," said Ananth Ravi, President and CEO of MOLLI Surgical. "MUSC's dedication to advancing patient-centric breast cancer care is further affirmed by their adoption of MOLLI 2."

Team members at Hollings have found it easy to integrate the MOLLI 2 System into their existing workflows and operating rooms. "There was essentially no learning curve to implement MOLLI 2 and begin using it in the operating room. The device setup was simple and easy for everyone; the physicians, the OR staff, and the radiology team were all able to quickly add MOLLI 2 into their patient care," said Dr. Abbott.

With the introduction of MOLLI 2, MUSC and MOLLI Surgical demonstrate their dedication to enabling precision surgery made simpler, elevating clinical efficiency, and enhancing the patient and physician experience.

About MUSC Hollings Cancer Center:

MUSC Hollings Cancer Center is South Carolina's only National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center with the largest academic-based cancer research program in the state. The cancer center comprises more than 140 faculty cancer scientists and 20 academic departments. It has an annual research funding portfolio of more than $50 million and sponsors more than 200 clinical trials across the state. Dedicated to preventing and reducing the cancer burden statewide, the Hollings Office of Community Outreach and Engagement works with community organizations to bring cancer education and prevention information to affected populations. Hollings offers state-of-the-art cancer screening, diagnostic capabilities, therapies, and surgical techniques within its multidisciplinary clinics. Hollings specialists include surgeons, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists, radiologists, pathologists, psychologists, and other clinical providers equipped to provide the full range of cancer care. For more information, visit hollingscancercenter.musc.edu .

About MOLLI Surgical:

MOLLI Surgical started with one patient, who asked if there was a way to make her breast cancer journey better. Her voice led to the creation of our flagship wire and radiation-free technologies — MOLLI® 2 and MOLLI re.markable™. Our innovations are intended to replace outdated procedures to mark lesions for surgical removal through greater precision, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness. We are obsessed with every detail of our design process to ensure surgeons and radiologists have the best possible tools to support an improved patient experience.

MOLLI® has been recognized by TIME as one of 2022's "Best Inventions" in the Medical Care category and named to Fast Company's list of "Next Big Things in Tech," recognizing technological breakthroughs across industries that promise to transform the future. We are proud to build the advanced solutions that patients and physicians prefer. Follow us on Facebook , LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

Press Contact:

Grace Halvorsen

[email protected]

SOURCE MOLLI Surgical