The Medical University of South Carolina Research Center Partners with Prometheus Research on Recovery from Stroke Qualitative Behavioral Assessment and Rehabilitation Core

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) has selected Prometheus Research to develop an essential clinical data registry infrastructure for its Stroke Recovery Research Center (SRRC), an NIH Center of Biomedical Research Excellence (COBRE) in Stroke Recovery dedicated to improving health outcomes for millions of survivors with chronic disabilities after stroke. The National Institute of Health's COBRE award is supported by the NIH's Institutional Development Award (IDeA) program to promote, augment and strengthen the research capabilities of institutes in IDeA states focused on biomedical research. The SRRC conducts dozens of concurrent investigations each year to enhance our understanding of brain plasticity, the experience-dependent nature of stroke recovery, and how best to translate basic science into novel therapies. The Prometheus solution will enhance and extend MUSC's research operations and data analytics capabilities, with a focus on supporting the mission of the Qualitative Behavioral Assessment and Rehabilitation (QBAR) Core.

"The SRRC brings together renowned expertise with state-of-the-art approaches to research and rehabilitation," said SRRC Program Director, Dr. Steve Kautz. "Our collaboration with Prometheus is enabling us to better coordinate these research activities, and creates an analytic hub for quickly integrating and repurposing the data generated across our many different studies."

The SRRC QBAR infrastructure will leverage Prometheus' RexRegistry platform, which includes end-to-end support for data acquisition, curation, enrichment, and analysis. RexRegistry can accommodate changing data standards, information models, and regulatory requirements with minimal technical effort and without affecting the quality or availability of existing data. It is designed to adapt to evolving needs of data stewards and their initiatives by offering multiple channels through which data can be acquired and reused, and by ensuring both the data and the infrastructure itself can remain usable for decades to come.

"The work MUSC is doing to improve the lives of those affected by stroke is remarkable," commented Dr. Leon Rozenblit, CEO of Prometheus. "Our role is to help them answer more questions, more quickly, and we are thrilled to be doing so."

Prometheus Research builds agile data registry platforms with end-to-end support for complex biomedical research, modern healthcare improvement, rare disease advocacy initiatives, and therapeutic development. Their clinical registry solutions accelerate scientific discovery and improve patient care by facilitating research data use and sharing.

