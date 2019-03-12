NEW YORK, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The medical vacuum systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3%.



The global medical vacuum systems market is projected to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2024 from USD 1.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 6.3%. The adoption of medical vacuum systems is growing across major healthcare markets, mainly due to technological advancements, stringent regulatory frameworks mandating the use of vacuum systems, the increasing number of target surgical procedures across major markets, and the rising number of diagnostic imaging procedures. On the other hand, the high cost of products and procedural limitations are expected to challenge market growth in the coming years.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05753559



Hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers are expected to witness the highest growth of all end users in the medical vacuum systems market during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers; diagnostic laboratories; pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturers; and research laboratories and academic institutes. The hospitals, surgical centers, and ambulatory care centers segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR due to the current trend of device miniaturization, the rising number of target procedures performed globally, procedural efficiency of vacuum systems in this healthcare setting, and their durability.



The oil-sealed rotary vane technology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical vacuum systems market, by technology.



On the basis of technology, the medical vacuum systems market is segmented into dry claw pump technology, dry rotary vane technology, oil-sealed rotary vane technology, oil-sealed liquid ring technology, and water-sealed liquid ring technology. The oil-sealed rotary vane technology segment accounted for the largest share due to the high operational stability of this technology (due to good oil-retention capabilities at all pressures), excellent performance in harsh environmental conditions, high procedural quality and reliability, high pumping speed at low-pressure ranges, short evacuation time, and continuous use capability.



The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the market, by region, during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the increasing incidence of respiratory diseases (coupled with the rising number of surgical procedures); improvements in healthcare systems; rising medical tourism; increasing government initiatives for the modernization of healthcare infrastructures; and the increasing number of hospitals, research centers, medical laboratories, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in several APAC countries.



Breakdown of supply-side primary interviews:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 34%, and Tier 3 – 21%

• By Designation: C-level – 14%, Director-level – 10%, and Others – 76%

• By Region: Europe - 35%, North America – 32%, APAC – 25%, and RoW – 8%



The major players operating in the global medical vacuum systems market are Atlas Copco AB (Sweden), Gardner Denver Holdings (US), Busch Holding GmbH (Germany), Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Asahi Kasei ZOLL Medical Corporation (Japan), Olympus Corporation (Japan), ConvaTec (UK), INTEGRA Holdings (US), Allied Healthcare Products Inc. (US), Medela AG (Switzerland), Air Techniques (US), Laerdal Medical (Norway), Precision Medical, Inc. (US), Medicop (Slovenia), and Ohio Medical Corporation (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the medical vacuum systems market based on product type, technology, application, end user, and region.It also covers factors affecting market growth, analyzes various opportunities and challenges in the market, and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.



Furthermore, the study analyzes micromarkets with respect to their individual growth trends and forecasts the size of market segments with respect to key regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (and the respective countries in these regions).



Reasons to Buy the Report:

From an insights perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market ranking the analysis of the top players, and their company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging segments of the medical vacuum systems market, and high-growth regions and their drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, will help firms garner greater market shares.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05753559



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

