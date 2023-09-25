The Medical Waste Management Market Is Set To Reach A Value Of $21 Billion By 2027 - By The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's Medical Waste Management Global Market Report 2023, the global medical waste management market has continued its growth trajectory, reflecting the evolving healthcare landscape and innovative solutions. Recent market data reveals that the global medical waste management market size increased from $17.03 billion in 2022 to $17.89 billion in 2023, demonstrating a commendable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1%. Furthermore, the medical waste management market is expected to maintain its upward trend, reaching an estimated $21.7 billion in 2027, with a projected CAGR of 4.9%.

Factors Driving Market Growth

Several key factors contribute to this sustained growth in the global medical waste management market:

Prevalence of Chronic Diseases: The rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitates effective medical waste management solutions in healthcare facilities.

The rising incidence of chronic diseases necessitates effective medical waste management solutions in healthcare facilities. Aging Population: An aging global population demands increased healthcare services, generating more medical waste that requires proper disposal.

An aging global population demands increased healthcare services, generating more medical waste that requires proper disposal. Population Growth: The world's increasing population drives greater healthcare activity, contributing to the growth of medical waste.

Learn More On The Medical Waste Management Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-waste-management-global-market-report

Fragmented Market Landscape

The medical waste management market exhibits fragmentation, with numerous small players operating worldwide. In 2022, the top ten competitors collectively held 24.73% of the total medical waste management market share. Stericycle, Inc. led as the largest medical waste management company, securing an 8.98% share of the market.

Stericycle, Inc. has adopted a growth strategy that emphasizes strengthening its business capabilities through product innovation. In April 2022, Stericycle launched SafeShield, a new line of antimicrobial medical waste containers designed for the transportation and storage of regulated medical waste (RMW). SafeShield sets a standard for high-quality containers in the industry.

Mergers and Acquisitions Drive Expansion

Companies in the medical waste management market are increasingly turning to mergers and acquisitions to bolster their financial standing and expand their product portfolios. For instance, in August 2022, Aurora Capital Partners, a U.S.-based private equity firm, acquired Sharps Compliance Corp., a U.S.-based provider of comprehensive waste management solutions, including medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste. This strategic acquisition strengthens Aurora's position in the Business Services sector.

Furthermore, in February 2022, Sharps Compliance Corp. acquired Midwest Medical Waste Inc., a U.S.-based provider of medical waste management services. This acquisition aligns with Sharps Compliance Corp.'s strategy to enhance organic growth initiatives by adding complementary acquisitions that increase route density and market reach.

Request A Free Sample Of The Medical Waste Management Market Report – https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3238&type=smp

Market Segmentation

The global medical waste management market is segmented into several categories:

Type: Bio-Hazardous/Infectious Waste, Non-Hazardous Waste, Sharps, Pharmaceutical, Radioactive, Other Types Treatment: Incineration, Autoclaving, Chemical Treatment, Other Treatments Services: Onsite Services, Offsite Services Application: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Other Applications

Among these segments, the non-hazardous waste market is poised for substantial growth, with an estimated $3,678.4 million in global annual sales by 2027.

Regional Insights

In 2022, North America emerged as the largest region in the medical waste management market, accounting for 34.8% of the global medical waste management market share. It was followed by Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, and other regions.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Waste Management And Remediation Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-management-and-remediation-services-global-market-report

Waste Disposable Units Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-disposable-units-global-market-report

Waste Recycling Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/waste-recycling-services-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 6500+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 58 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/4293430/tbrc_logo.jpg

SOURCE The Business Research Company