THE MEDICINES COMPANY ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Investigates the Proposed Sale of MDCO and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder law firm, has launched an investigation into whether the board members of The Medicines Company (NASDAQ: MDCO) breached their fiduciary duties or violated the federal securities laws in connection with the company's proposed sale to Novartis AG.

Click here to learn more and participate in the action.

On November 24, 2019, The Medicines Company announced that it had signed an agreement to be acquired by Novartis AG for $85 per share in cash, or a total of approximately $9.7 billion. The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2020.

Bragar Eagel & Squire is concerned that The Medicines Company's board of directors oversaw an unfair process and ultimately agreed to an inadequate deal price. Accordingly, the firm is investigating all relevant aspects of the deal and is committed to securing the best result possible for The Medicines Company shareholders.

If you own shares of The Medicines Company and are concerned about the proposed merger, or you're interested in learning more about the investigation or your legal rights and remedies, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at investigations@bespc.com or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.

Related Links

bespc.com

