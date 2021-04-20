The MedicsCloud EHR from Advanced Data Systems Corporation is Enabled for Clinical Decision Support

"ADS clients can confidently order advanced imaging studies and be ready well before the initiative's deadline." Tweet this

ezCDS is a CMS-qualified CDSM for the Appropriate Use Criteria (AUC) Program, supporting the implementation of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act of 2014 (PAMA). Specifically, under the AUC program, physicians must consult a qualified CDSM before issuing advanced diagnostic imaging orders. In addition to facilitating evidence-based medicine and standards of care at the point of care, ezCDS also transforms user experience in healthcare and reduces physician burnout by introducing the first artificial intelligence (AI) digital assistant serving ordering physicians with a voice and conversational interface. ezCDS supports modern interoperability standards with FHIR and CDS Hooks state-of-the-art technology.

David Barzillai, President of ADS, said, "Since 1977, ADS clients have relied on our Medics solutions to maximize revenue and efficiency while eliminating bottlenecks and logjams. Our MedicsCloud EHR, which is click-free/voice-navigated through its built-in Medics FlowText, is now greatly enhanced with ezCDS' clinical decision support platform and its voice and conversational interface. With ezCDS, ADS clients can confidently order advanced imaging studies and be ready well before the initiative's deadline. And, our radiology clients can offer optional ezCDS access directly through the MedicsRIS portal for referrers who don't have a qualified CDSM."

Cranberry Peak's Founder and CEO, Neculai Archip, Ph.D., MBA, said, "We are thrilled to work with the ADS team, given their customer focus, excellence, agility, and commonsense approach to automation. In these challenging times, we are confident that our combined solutions will help providers easily deploy and implement evidence-based medicine at the point of care. Cranberry Peak is working hard to streamline clinical workflow, optimize ease of use, and to re-invent the user experience in healthcare while focusing on reducing administrative burdens for physicians, giving them more time to spend with their patients."

Visit www.adsc.com and www.cranberrypeak.com to learn more about each company's products and services and how they can help you meet both current and future healthcare demands.

About Advanced Data Systems Corporation: Established in 1977, ADS is a leader in intelligent, interoperable healthcare automation solutions that support minimized face-to-face interactions and social distancing. Our MedicsCloud Suite and MedicsRCM from ADSCRM features capabilities and options such as the Medics Me FHIR/SMART 21st Century Cures Act app, telemedicine, portals, kiosks, texting, remote patient monitoring, clinical, financial, and operational automation for multiple specialties, including behavioral health organizations, laboratories, and radiology with our MedicsRIS. Clients rely on our systems and services to produce maximized revenue and productivity while providing tools driving patient engagement and enhanced experiences. Contact ADS at 800-899-4237, Ext. 2264 or email [email protected] for more information.

About Cranberry Peak: Cambridge, MA-based Cranberry Peak Corp. is a leader in AI, conversational interfaces, and clinical decision support technology. In addition to enabling evidence-based medicine and standards of care, at the point of care, to improve healthcare delivery while reducing physician burnout. For more information, visit www.cranberrypeak.com or email [email protected].

CONTACT: Marc Klar, 973-931-7516, [email protected]

SOURCE Advanced Data Systems Corp.

