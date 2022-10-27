The Mediterranean is Calling! Princess Cruises Announces Spring & Summer 2024 European Season for Next-Generation Ship Sun Princess

Additional Inaugural Voyages of Sun Princess from Barcelona, Rome and Athens Announced

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When the newest, largest and most innovative Princess Cruises ship – Sun Princess – debuts in February 2024, guests will set sail on a memorable 10-day Grand Mediterranean inaugural voyage with departure options from Barcelona, Rome, and Athens. The first inaugural cruise of the 175,500-ton vessel, boasting expansive venues, contemporary entertainment, multi-story dining rooms and next-level accommodations starts on February 8. Additional Mediterranean voyages will go on sale Nov. 9, 2022, for voyages through September 2024.

The full European season aboard the new Sun Princess includes 10-day itineraries visiting popular stops throughout the Western and Eastern Mediterranean and the cruise line's popular series of seven-day voyages departing from either Barcelona, Rome (Civitavecchia) or Athens, which can be combined for the ultimate 14-day or 21-day exploration of these sought-after vacation destinations.

"When you dream of the Mediterranean, you immediately think of sunshine, endless blue water views, colorful and distinctive architecture, incredible cuisine, engaging locals and romantic settings," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president. "It's a perfect match having our new Sun Princess debut in this scenic region because so much of our design inspiration for this next-generation ship comes directly from these iconic destinations."

As seen on "The Real Love Boat," the new CBS reality dating adventure show set aboard a luxury Princess cruise ship, the inaugural season of Sun Princess cruises will visit the destinations featured in the show including Gibraltar, Marseille and Santorini.

Highlights of the March through September 2024 inaugural cruise season of Sun Princess, include:

10-day Grand Mediterranean inaugural cruise between Barcelona and Rome departing March 9 , featuring Mallorca, Sicily , Athens , Kusadasi, Santorini and Naples .

and departing , featuring Mallorca, , , Kusadasi, Santorini and . Seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Turkey between Rome and Athens , seven-day Mediterranean with Greece & Italy between Athens and Barcelona and seven-day Mediterranean with France & Italy between Barcelona and Rome , with over 20 departures to choose from between April and September 2024 .

between and , seven-day Mediterranean with & between and and seven-day Mediterranean with & between and , with over 20 departures to choose from between April and . European Explorer voyages sailing between the Mediterranean and London ( Southampton ) from nine to 23 days.

( ) from nine to 23 days. Nine-day Grand Mediterranean voyage sailing roundtrip from Rome .

. 10-day Grand Mediterranean voyages sailing roundtrip from Rome , or between Barcelona and Rome .

, or between and . 10-day Grand Western Mediterranean voyages roundtrip from Rome .

. 16-day Iberian Passage voyage sailing the Atlantic Ocean between London ( Southampton ) and Fort Lauderdale .

Princess guests wishing to expand their time on land can also choose from three unique cruise-tours:

Best of Greece : Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Meteora, Delphi, and the Acropolis of Athens and its Parthenon. Offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Italy , 14-day Mediterranean with Greece , France and Italy , or the 21-day Best of the Mediterranean cruises from Athens .

: Visit the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of Meteora, Delphi, and the Acropolis of and its Parthenon. Offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & , 14-day Mediterranean with , and , or the 21-day Best of the Mediterranean cruises from . Classic Italy : Visit Venice , Florence and Rome's greatest sights: Venice's St. Mark's Square and Doge 's Palace, Rome's Coliseum and Vatican museums, the Duomo and Michelangelo's sculpture of David in Florence . All sights are offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & Turkey , 14-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, Italy & Turkey , or the 21-day Best of Mediterranean cruises from Rome .

Visit , and greatest sights: St. Mark's Square and 's Palace, Coliseum and Vatican museums, the Duomo and Michelangelo's sculpture of David in . All sights are offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles & , 14-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, & , or the 21-day Best of Mediterranean cruises from . Highlights of Spain : Offered with the seven-day Mediterranean with France & Italy , 14-day Mediterranean with Greek Isles, France & Turkey or 21-day Best of Mediterranean cruises from Barcelona . Visit Madrid , Valencia , Toledo and enjoy the sights and tastes of Spain .

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the largest Princess ship ever constructed embraces Italian heritage by featuring a newly-designed, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini. While introducing a completely new class of ships for the cruise line, Sun Princess also remains true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics of the cruise line's famous Seawitch icon and popularized in the original "Love Boat" TV series.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional and custom experiences at unmatched scale, offering guests personalized service only previously found on the industry's smallest ships.

Part of Carnival Corporation's green cruising focus, Sun Princess will be the first Princess ship and one of 11 new vessels in the corporate fleet powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), the world's cleanest fossil fuel.

Past Princess guests are eligible for a special promotion when they book Sun Princess voyages early. The special promotion consists of a Captain's Circle Launch Discount, which may be combined with launch and group promotions. These discounts do not apply to third or fourth berth guests and the discount expires on January 31, 2023.

More information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

