The MedSpa on 5th Removes Unwanted Tattoos and Skin Blemishes with the Astanza Duality in Mount Dora, Florida

MOUNT DORA, Fla., Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The MedSpa on 5th, a leading aesthetic practice in Mount Dora, Florida, is now offering laser tattoo removal treatments with the Astanza Duality Laser. The MedSpa on 5th offers the latest procedures for anti-aging aesthetics, Bioidentical Hormone Optimization and other aesthetic enhancement services.

"The MedSpa on 5th was founded upon fulfilling the desires of our patients. We believe in enhancing the natural appearance of our patients through cutting edge treatments and are very excited to expand into laser services with the Astanza Duality," said Dr. Thomas Brown, Medical Director. "Our approach has always been to support our clients through science and nature and our new laser technology does just that. Now we can help remove unwanted, bothersome tattoos that can help boost confidence and self-esteem of our patients".

The Astanza Duality is a state-of-the-art Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that is touted as one of the industry's most reliable lasers for tattoo removal. Trusted by leading practitioners, physicians, medical spas and tattoo artists, the Duality's 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths can remove a wide range of tattoo colors safely from all skin types. This advanced technology produces high peak power for optimal ink shattering and faster removal results than traditional lasers.

"Dr. Brown and the team at The MedSpa on 5th have built a trusted reputation in Central Florida, thanks to their popular aesthetic treatments and high patient care," said Josh Walsh, Astanza Sales Representative. "The Astanza Duality is a perfect fit for their practice as they develop their laser services and we're proud to have our technology represented by such an esteemed practice."

Now thru December 4th, the MedSpa on 5th is offering the following promos:

3 sessions – SM Tattoo - $399

3 sessions – MD Tattoo $599

3 sessions – LG Tattoo $1039

3 sessions – XL Tattoo $1399

About The MedSpa on 5th

The MedSpa on 5th offers elite aesthetic and medical services in Mount Dora, Florida. Dr. Thomas Brown founded the practice to bring the best aesthetic and preventive aging solutions to the Central Florida area. The MedSpa on 5th offers a variety of treatments including bioidentical hormone therapies, aesthetic injectables, skin care treatments, dermal fillers, PRP facials, laser treatments and more.

To schedule a consultation or learn more about The MedSpa on 5th, visit www.themedspaonfifth.com or call (321) 574-6993. The MedSpa on 5th is located at 444 East Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora, FL 32757.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

