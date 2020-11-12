The Mellino Law Firm Earns Tiered Ranking in "Best Law Firms" by U.S. News -- Best Lawyers®

CLEVELAND, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mellino Law Firm earned a ranking in the 2021 Edition of "Best Law Firms," curated by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers®. This annual publication provides a comprehensive industry guide for consumers, ranking firms against their peers that share the same location and practice area.

For its work representing plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases, The Mellino Law Firm earned a regional Tier 2 ranking for the Cleveland area. The firm has been recognized by U.S. News — Best Lawyers® in "Best Law Firms" since 2010.

After earning a nomination for "Best Law Firms" when Attorney Christopher M. Mellino was selected for inclusion in Cleveland's 2021 The Best Lawyers in America© list, the firm underwent a rigorous evaluation process led by an independent editorial team. Using feedback from clients and competitors alike, each firm included in the "Best Law Firms" candidate pool was ranked on aspects such as responsiveness to client needs, cost-effectiveness, legal skill, and other indicators of strong performance. The highest scorers were awarded a Tier 1 ranking, while a slightly larger percentage earned a Tier 2 ranking, and the remaining selectees were ranked as Tier 3 firms. Competition is tight, and a tiered ranking serves as a reliable indicator of a firm's quality.

As a tight-knit family, the team at The Mellino Law Firm would like to congratulate each other on the hard work that went into achieving a tiered ranking in "Best Law Firms" for the second year in a row. They are proud to provide individualized service to plaintiffs with medical malpractice claims.

The Mellino Law Firm LLC is a Cleveland-based plaintiff's firm that focuses on medical malpractice, birth injury, and catastrophic accidents. Backed by more than 30 years of practice, its team has recovered over $50 million for clients and litigated cases that led to changes in state law. The Mellino Law Firm accepts only a few cases at a time, meaning each client receives personalized attention and committed representation. Those who were injured by another's negligence can reach out to the firm for a free consultation by calling 440-276-3535 or visiting christophermellino.com.

