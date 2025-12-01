The Melvin Family (of NBC's Craig Melvin) Launches Hand Made Candle Company Melvin Made Benefitting Cancer Charities

"Craig spent his professional life telling other people's stories," according to his brother, Ryan Melvin, "but Melvin Made started with our family's South Carolina roots, our faith, and the loved one we still carry with us every day. What began as a hobby in his kitchen became a way to turn memories into fragrance and light and to support the many families struggling with cancer. Smell memories, ignite hope."

"Melvin Made is a deeply personal family project," Craig explains. "It's our way of turning grief into something that brings light, comfort and hope to other families walking through cancer. Every candle we pour is a small tribute to the loved ones we've lost, the survivors, and the caregivers who show up every single day, and our hope is that these jars of light help fund the support and advocacy that will one day make a world without cancer possible."

When his family saw his passion and expertise in creating homemade candles, they saw it as a golden opportunity to help others and from there, the Melvin family mission was born. It's meaningful way of giving back to the places that helped support their loved ones as they struggled with their cancer journeys.

Melvin used his garage for creating custom made candles for friends and started searching for ways to use his new craft to capture memories and moments that shaped his life. As a journalist and a storyteller, he learned that every fragrance holds a story- from family roots to lessons learned in loss. Each Melvin Made candle is crafted to connect, inspire hope, and give back. The fragrances drew inspiration from moments and people that have transformed their lives- from the strength of family roots to the lessons discovered in loss. The collection was crafted to share both light and connection.

The candles are made from coconut oil with the fragrances phthalate free. The 10 oz candles come with a single wick and the 16 oz with double wicks and include envelopes and dust covers by Letter Press. Melvin Made is made in the U.S.A.

The collection features the following scents:

Southern Office – Inspired by growing up in South Carolina, Southern Office blends oakmoss and leather, honoring our South Carolina roots. Spanish moss beneath the Low Country sun evokes the quiet confidence of a Southern gentleman like his brother Lawrence who faced colorectal cancer with courage until his death at 43. This flame burns to honor a life rooted in faith and family.

Lindsay – With bright notes of bergamot and sea minerals, this fragrance is as honest and refreshing as the woman who inspired it, Lindsay, who is the light of their home. This was the first fragrance that she truly loved. Yellow is her favorite color, and the box reflects her warmth and her father Chet's unwavering spirit. He's survived cancer three times. This flame burns to honor his positivity, humor, and lifelong devotion to truth.

Hilton Head – With notes as crisp and blue as the ocean breeze, this fragrance carries the soul of their family's summer retreat. It smells like the beach—sun-soaked sand, salt air, and laughter drifts across the water. For one golden week each year, they eat, drink, bike, golf, and talk loudly remembering what they've lost but celebrating the joy their memories still bring. Cousins play, parents reconnect, and time slows long enough to remind them what matters most. This flame burns to remember the eternal bond of family.

Pink Jasmine – In remembrance of their niece with floral notes as soft as her laughter and as warm as her favorite color, Pink Jasmine glows in celebration of Jasmine Melvin's vibrant, fearless soul and reminds us love never fades. They lost her at age three to a rare form of pediatric cancer, but this flame burns to honor the pure joy she brought and the light that continues to shine in their hearts.

Betty Jo –In honor their beloved mother and grandmother with sweet notes as rich and comforting as the pound cake she baked, this fragrance warms every space with love and resilience. Betty Jo is a loving mother, breast cancer survivor, and the heart of the Melvin family. This flame burns to honor the sweetness she shares and the light she brings into their lives.

SEASONAL SCENT:

Fireside Frankincense - Sacred frankincense and smoky woods blend the warmth of holiday gatherings, honoring family, and those traditions that restore hope during winter's darkest nights. This flame burns to honor the strength of those who light our lives in difficult times, the cherished memories of loved ones lost, and the hope that inspires us to just keep going.

Part of the Melvin Family's charitable giving includes the annual Bottoms Up Golf Tournament which has raised millions of dollars for the Colorectal Cancer Alliance where he is a board member.

To purchase please go to www.MelvinMade.com

SOURCE Craig Melvin