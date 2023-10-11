The members of the Nomination Committee for the Concentric Annual General Meeting 2024 have been appointed

REDDITCH, England, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AGM 2019 has resolved that Concentric's Nomination Committee shall have five members which consist of the Chairman of the Board and one representative of each of the four largest shareholders. The members of the Nomination Committee shall, in accordance with the resolution of the AGM 2019, be appointed based on the ownership structure as of 31st of August 2023.

The members are:



Monica Åsmyr, Swedbank Robur Fonder, Chairman of the Nomination Committee



Maria Rengefors, Nordea Fonder



Anette Dahlberg, Första AP-fonden



Carl Sundblad, Cliens Fonder

The Nomination Committee also includes the Chairman of the Board, Anders Nielsen

Concentric's Annual General Meeting 2024 is planned to be held on 18th of April 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Shareholders who wish to submit proposals to the Nomination Committee, can do so by contacting the Nomination Committee's secretary, Victoria Skoglund, attorney-at-law, at telephone +46 76 104 78 27 or e-mail [email protected].

For the committee to be able to consider the proposals received with sufficient care, proposals should be submitted as soon as possible and, in any event, no later than 31st of January 2024.

