The Memorial Sloan Kettering - Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series

During the event, Ms. Arnold Ross and Dr. Stifelman will discuss topics including known inherited gene mutations and their cancer risk, genetic testing and counseling, available treatment options, and resources available through the MSK–HMH Partnership for patients and their families.

Formed in 2016, the MSK-HMH Partnership combines the expertise of two world-class organizations to work toward more cures for cancer and increasing patient access to the highest-quality cancer care available. Ultimately, the MSK-HMH Partnership will develop new standards of cancer care and open joint treatment facilities.

"The Memorial Sloan Kettering and Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership comes together to better serve patients and their families through continuous collaboration. We are united by a joint responsibility to find more cures faster," says Dr. Michael Stifelman, Chief of Urologic Oncology at the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, a part of the MSK-HMH Partnership. "I look forward to participating in the community talk on Wednesday, April 25, with Ms. Arnold Ross. Together, we will be able to connect with the community and share with them information and resources available through the MSK-HMH Partnership."

"Consumers today have access to an abundance of information about how their genes can influence cancer risk, but it is rare for community members to directly connect with healthcare providers about what this information means for cancer screening, prevention, and treatment. This Cancer Science Today event provides such an opportunity," says Angela Arnold Ross, MS, LCGC, a Senior Genetic Counselor who counsels patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, a part of the MSK-HMH Partnership. "It is our hope that community members at this event gain a more in-depth understanding of their familial cancer risk, as well as the ways that the MSK and Hackensack Meridian Health collaboration is advancing cancer care in their community."

The event on Wednesday, April 25, will be held at Memorial Sloan Kettering Monmouth, located at 480 Red Hill Road, Middletown, NJ and begins at 6:30pm and ends at 8:30pm. For more information about the MSK-HMH Partnership or to register for the event, please visit www.MSK-HMHPartnership.org.

ABOUT MEMORIAL SLOAN KETTERING

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) is the world's oldest and largest private cancer center, home to more than 17,000 physicians, scientists, nurses, and staff united by a relentless dedication to conquering cancer. As an independent institution, MSK combines 130 years of research and clinical leadership with the freedom to provide highly individualized, exceptional care to each patient. MSK is consistently ranked the number-one hospital for cancer care in the Northeast and among the top two cancer hospitals nationwide. And its always-evolving educational programs continue to train new leaders in the field, here and around the world. www.mskcc.org.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 16 hospitals from Bergen to Ocean counties, which includes three academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, JFK Medical Center in Edison; two children's hospitals - Joseph M. Sanzari Children's Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children's Hospital in Neptune; 11 community hospitals - Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood, JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute in Edison and Shore Rehabilitation Institute in Brick.

Additionally, the network has more than 160 patient care locations throughout the state which include ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 33,000 team members, and 6,500 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The network's notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America's 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, four hospitals among the top 10 in New Jersey, including Hackensack University Medical Center which is ranked No. 1 by U.S. News and World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, recipient of the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune's "100 Best Companies to Work For," one of the "20 Best Workplaces in Health Care" in the nation, and the number one "Best Place to Work for Women." Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

ABOUT JOHN THEURER CANCER CENTER AT HACKENSACK UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER

John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack Meridian Health Hackensack University Medical Center is New Jersey's largest and most comprehensive center dedicated to the diagnosis, treatment, management, research, screenings, and preventive care as well as survivorship of patients with all types of cancers. The 14 specialized divisions covering the complete spectrum of cancer care have developed a close-knit team of medical, research, nursing, and support staff with specialized expertise that translates into more advanced, focused care for all patients. Each year, more people in the New Jersey/New York metropolitan area turn to John Theurer Cancer Center for cancer care than to any other facility in New Jersey. Housed within Hackensack University Medical Center, a 775-bed not-for-profit teaching, tertiary care, and research hospital, John Theurer Cancer Center provides state-of-the-art technological advances, compassionate care, research innovations, medical expertise, and a full range of aftercare services that distinguish John Theurer Cancer Center from other facilities. For additional information, please visit www.jtcancercenter.org.

Contact:

Kate Rogers

Office: 215-790-4314

krogers@tierneyagency.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-memorial-sloan-kettering--hackensack-meridian-health-partnership-to-host-cancer-science-today-a-community-education-talk-series-300630343.html

SOURCE Memorial Sloan Kettering - Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership

Related Links

http://www.msk-hmhpartnership.org

