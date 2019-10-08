NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Market Overview

The memristors market was valued at USD 278.05 million in 2018 and is expected reach USD 8879.25 million by 2024 to register a CAGR of 52.7% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024. Memristors find applications in non-volatile memory solutions, low power, and remote sensing applications. They are expected to replace transistors that are currently used with much smaller solid-state memristors.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821492/?utm_source=PRN







- The market has seen a series of developments happening over the course of 50 years, and the duration between 2007 and 2015 was the peak in terms of innovation for this market. During this period, companies, like Panasonic, Intel, and Micron, were able to continue to innovate in this field, while industry pioneers, like HP and Sharp, gave up on the further development of this technology.

- Memristor-based memories have been considered in the bigger prospect to replace CMOS in the storage class memory, as they are capable of outstanding performance, such as fast write speed, low power consumption, great scalability, three-dimensional integration, low cost, and compatibility with the CMOS fabrication process.

- RRAM has seen the most development among all the memristor-based technologies. RRAM has the highest number of papers published and the greatest number of patents granted and pending as well. The relatively new player, 4DS, had 28 patents and 11 more patents pending as of September 2019.

- Given the promising features to improve power saving, performance, bandwidth requirement, and space-saving augmented with data transfer rate, memristors are expected to become a mainstream product by the end of the forecast period.



Scope of the Report

Memristors are basic circuit elements, the resistance value of which changes depending on the direction in which electric current is flowing through it. It can also be said that memristors are resistors that possess the property of memory.



Key Market Trends

Electronics Segment to Witness Significant Market Growth



- The requirements for high-speed performance are continuously increasing in the consumer electronics sector, owing to the rising need for memory density and high processing power, while maintaining the cost as well, thus driving the demand for Memristor devices.

- The adoption of memristors in the consumer electronics sector is mainly driven by wearable and connected devices that are expected to witness a huge demand during the forecast period. Cisco Systems estimates that the number of connected wearable devices worldwide might reach 1,105 million units by 2022 from 593 million units in 2018.

- A memristor computer is much better than conventional transistor computers. This experimental-scale computer had more than 5,800 memristors. However, a commercial computer could have millions of memristors.

- The arrival of higher graphics systems further drives the need for better processing speeds. Owing to these trends, the adoption rate of memristors is expected to increase during the forecast period. Graphics double data rate type five synchronous (GDDR5) RAM was the industry standard in the consumer electronics sector in the past decade.



North America to Hold the Largest Market Share



- North America is one of the most significant markets for memristor, owing to the high rate of investment in R&D by local players, along with the highly informed integrator base of memristor component, when compared to other regions.

- Many of the prominent market players are US-based, and the country is also one of the most prominent contributors to a majority of the applications of memristors, including neuromorphic computing, automotive, flexible electronics, IoT, edge computing, and industrial robotics in the recent past.

- The region's investment in markets, like edge computing and system on-chip (SoC) is significantly higher, when compared to other parts of the world. For instance, a US-based company, CenturyLink, announced in August 2019 that the company is planning a "several hundred-million-dollar investments" in an edge compute network, starting with 100 initial locations across the United States.

- The developments and innovations in the regional neuromorphic computing, edge computing and storage memory market, especially by local players, is anticipated to augment the market growth for the memristor technology not only in the region but also globally. Also, it will expand its industrial adoption across various end-user industries.



Competitive Landscape

The memristors market is highly competitive and consists of several players. Few players currently dominate the market, however, with the advancements in the non-volatile memory segment, most of the companies are increasing their market presence, thereby tapping the various end-user segments.



- August 2019 - 4DS Memory Limited was granted its 22nd patent in the United States: "Resistive Memory Device Having a Retention Layer". The invention relates to the company's in-house, developed, and fully-owned Interface Switching ReRAM technology, and specifically to its operation as a high-speed Storage Class Memory, as announced on June 13, 2017 – "4DS ReRAM Reaches Read Speed Comparable to DRAM".

- February 2019 - Crossbar Inc. and Robosensing Inc. announced an AI consortium, which may deliver a vastly accelerated, power-saving AI platform and standard that enables new, AI-rich capability for edge computing, gateways, cloud, and data centers.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- Report customization as per the client's requirements

- 3 months of analyst support



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05821492/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

