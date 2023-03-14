The Menkiti Group Appoints David Roodberg as President

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the region's largest minority-owned integrated real estate services companies, The Menkiti Group, is proud to announce the appointment of industry leader David Roodberg as their new President. Roodberg joins the firm after leading two of the largest family-owned real estate companies in DC, Horning and Combined Properties. Roodberg has a track record of successfully running large-scale real estate companies, making a difference through socially impactful development projects, and establishing himself as a leader in Washington around expanding much needed housing opportunities. As President of The Menkiti Group, Roodberg will lead the execution of Menkiti's $2.4B development pipeline, the national expansion of its neighborhood investment model and the launch of its capital platform to address closing the diversity gap in commercial real estate.

Bo Menkiti and David Roodberg

"I am thrilled to have David leading the charge for The Menkiti Group in our next evolution of growth as we continue our mission of transforming lives, careers, and communities through real estate," said Bo Menkiti, Founder and CEO of The Menkiti Group and KWCP. "As a friend, advisor, and mentor to the organization over the last decade, I am confident David is the right executive at the right time to lead our development, capital, and commercial real estate business units as we expand our impact in the communities we serve."

Roodberg joins the firm with over 30 years of experience in the real estate industry, most recently having served as the CEO and President of DC-based real estate firm Horning since 2003. He left behind a legacy of award-winning impactful projects completed during his tenure including two which were honored by the Washington Business Journal with Best Real Estate Deal Awards for Community Impact. These include the completion of Tivoli Square which was a project that helped jumpstart development in Columbia Heights, and The Commons at Stanton Square which is home to the Ward 8 community-serving nonprofits Martha's Table and Community of Hope.

In addition to his development leadership experience, Roodberg has a legacy of serving as a mentor and working towards expanding housing opportunities for all Washingtonians. Recently, he chaired the Washington Housing Conservancy Board through its growth from 0 units to 1,500, during which time the first deal with Amazon's Housing Equity Fund was completed. Roodberg also serves on the Board of Wesley Housing, Martha's Table, the Greater Washington Community Foundation, was on the Advisory Board of Housing Production Trust Fund and served as the Chair of Community Foundation's Partnership to End Homelessness.

"I have a deep respect for Bo Menkiti and what The Menkiti Group has been able to accomplish over the past 19 years, and I couldn't be more excited to lead the enterprise's next phase as we focus on the robust pipeline of impactful projects in the DC Metro Area, New England, and beyond," said David Roodberg, President of The Menkiti Group. "It was a great honor to serve as Horning' CEO for two decades, and I look forward to this next phase in my career with The Menkiti Group. I am excited about our vision for the future and what we are aiming to accomplish and look forward to leading our team to even greater heights as we deliver projects that make an impact in neighborhoods and on communities for generations to come."

About The Menkiti Group:

Founded in 2004, The Menkiti Group is a 100% minority-owned Certified Business Enterprise headquartered in Washington, DC, with additional offices in Worcester, Massachusetts. The Menkiti Group is an integrated real estate services company focused on a double bottom line, measuring success in terms of positive social impact and financial returns. The company was founded with the mission to transform lives, careers, and communities through real estate, and they are committed to driving neighborhood impact and engaging in communities with a long-term lens. Their focuses include urban investment, residential and commercial development, residential sales, and commercial brokerage.

The company's approach to urban neighborhood transformation and investment is centered upon partnerships with capital investors, local developers, community stakeholders, and small business owners to create thriving urban spaces that drive sustainable neighborhood impact and produce economic growth. The enterprise is dedicated to making smart investments in neighborhoods that are often on the "other side of perception," to directly impact community vitality. Projects range from residential renovations and the development and tenanting of main street commercial properties to large-scale, mixed-use, transit-oriented development projects.

Over the past 19 years, The Menkiti Group has invested over $360MM in emerging urban neighborhoods, worked on the development of over 3.8MM SF of real estate, and has assisted over 2,000 families in purchasing their first homes. The Menkiti Group currently has over 4.9M SF in its development pipeline including catalytic projects such as MLK Gateway, Bond Bread with Howard University, The Yards Parcels G1 and G2 in partnership with Brookfield, and St. Elizabeths Parcels 7, 8, and 9. For more information, please visit menkitigroup.com or call (202) 733-5455.

SOURCE The Menkiti Group